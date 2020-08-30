Brown re-signs with Geelong, Harrap goes solo at Numurkah

Mooroopna product and AFLW emerging star Millie Brown headlines a busy week in sporting news for the Goulburn Valley.

Brown, 19, has re-signed with Geelong on a two-year extension, which will have the teenager stay at the Cattery until the end of 2022.

Geelong's first father-daughter selection played six games for the Cats in her debut AFLW campaign after she landed at the club during last year's draft.

The 175 cm defender averaged eight disposals in this year's AFLW season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown is following in the footsteps of her father, Paul, who played 84 games for the Cats across 10 seasons.

Meanwhile, Numurkah Football Netball Club has made some changes to its senior football coaching set-up for next season.

The Blues announced on Facebook that Sean Harrap would remain as the Blues’ mentor, however, he will be going solo next year.

Harrap — Shepparton's 2018 premiership coach — will be without this year's co-coach Jye Warren.

It will be the first time in multiple seasons that Numurkah has opted for one head coach.

The Murray Football League-based club revealed that Warren had stepped down from the co-coach role due to family commitments.

Warren and his partner are expecting a child early next year.

But the Blues won't be without the 2018 and 2019 co-coach entirely for their next campaign, with Warren staying on as a player.

● Lastly, Euroa product Georgia Gall will be taking her talents to Essendon-Maribyrnong Park for the upcoming summer.

Fresh off her recent signing with Women's Big Bash League outfit, the Melbourne Stars, Gall has joined the reigning Victorian Premier Cricket one-day and Twenty20 premiers.

The 16-year-old has shifted across from Plenty Valley, where the pace bowler missed last season due to injury.

The start date for the women's upcoming Premier season is not yet locked in, with Cricket Victoria working on three scenarios.