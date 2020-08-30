Sport

Vandermeer set for a stint on sidelines with injury

By Aydin Payne

Injured pup: Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer suffered a hamstring injury in the Bulldogs' loss to Geelong on Friday night. Picture: AAP

1 of 1

Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer faces multiple games on the sidelines after copping an injury.

The Western Bulldogs youngster suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night's blockbuster match against Geelong.

It was a tough night for Vandermeer and his teammates, as the Cats clawed back to win by 11 points after the Bulldogs led by six goals at quarter-time.

Vandermeer's injury came halfway through the opening term, which hampered the Bulldogs’ bench rotations.

The 21-year-old will need scans this week to reveal the true extent of his injury.

“Everything had to shuffle, so we lost some instability after that,” Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said post game.

“Laith has been really important for us with his speed and what he's been able to do.

“It rocked us a little bit.”

Vandermeer's latest setback is a cruel blow for the second-year Bulldog, who has been a shining light since making his debut earlier this year.

The former Mooroopna junior has kicked nine goals from 11 games this season and has become a key player in the Bulldogs’ forward line.

Vandermeer missed one match a fortnight ago due to general soreness.

To make matters worse for the Dogs, Vandermeer was joined on the bench by former captain Easton Wood — who suffered a hamstring injury.

Out of the club's two injuries, Beveridge hinted that Vandermeer's appeared worse than Wood's.

“It's hard to know, they will obviously be out for a period of time,” he said.

“I don't think Easton's is as bad as Laitham's (injury).

“As usual, we will get some scans and let you know.”

● The Bulldogs will enjoy a rest as they face a bye, before squaring off against West Coast this coming Sunday.

Latest articles

News

Give us your best dad joke and win!

Competition ends Friday, September 4. All entries will be published in the News

Shepparton News
News

ARB helps fuel Shepparton’s outdoor adventurists

COVID-19 can’t stop everything – and nothing has been able to even slow down the 4WD industry. And the setting of tearing through pools of mud, gears crashing, as the vehicle is pitted against nature’s wilds is a signature scene...

Liam Nash
News

Butter Factory Cafe handing out free coffees to health and aged-care workers

It is Chris Reisner’s birthday today and he will be celebrating with the people he admires most - health and aged-care workers. The Butter Factory Cafe owner will be giving out free coffees today to those on the medical frontline to mark his 33rd...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Legendary Melbourne Cup winner Subzero dies

SUBZERO, one of the true legends of the turf, has died – aged 32. The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner became an unparalleled ambassador for racing. And much more, becoming loved by the residents of hundreds of aged care homes and schools, which he...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Old football photo stirs curiosity

A football team picture from more than a century ago has stirred curiosity in the region. The photo — of the Barmah Redgummers in 1905 — was submitted to The News by Goulburn Valley resident Don Phillips last week. Phillips, who was...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Reigning Cricket Shepparton C-grade premiers make shock announcement

Cricket Shepparton has lost some of its venom with the Toolamba Taipans Cricket Club announcing it has ceased operating effective immediately. On Tuesday night, the reigning C-grade premier announced on its Facebook page that the club would not be...

Aydin Payne