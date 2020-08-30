Vandermeer set for a stint on sidelines with injury

Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer faces multiple games on the sidelines after copping an injury.

The Western Bulldogs youngster suffered a hamstring injury in Friday night's blockbuster match against Geelong.

It was a tough night for Vandermeer and his teammates, as the Cats clawed back to win by 11 points after the Bulldogs led by six goals at quarter-time.

Vandermeer's injury came halfway through the opening term, which hampered the Bulldogs’ bench rotations.

The 21-year-old will need scans this week to reveal the true extent of his injury.

“Everything had to shuffle, so we lost some instability after that,” Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said post game.

“Laith has been really important for us with his speed and what he's been able to do.

“It rocked us a little bit.”

Vandermeer's latest setback is a cruel blow for the second-year Bulldog, who has been a shining light since making his debut earlier this year.

The former Mooroopna junior has kicked nine goals from 11 games this season and has become a key player in the Bulldogs’ forward line.

Vandermeer missed one match a fortnight ago due to general soreness.

To make matters worse for the Dogs, Vandermeer was joined on the bench by former captain Easton Wood — who suffered a hamstring injury.

Out of the club's two injuries, Beveridge hinted that Vandermeer's appeared worse than Wood's.

“It's hard to know, they will obviously be out for a period of time,” he said.

“I don't think Easton's is as bad as Laitham's (injury).

“As usual, we will get some scans and let you know.”

● The Bulldogs will enjoy a rest as they face a bye, before squaring off against West Coast this coming Sunday.