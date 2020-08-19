Sport

Vandermeer on track to return, Hayes performs well in scratch match

By Aydin Payne

Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer is available for selection this weekend.

It has been a busy week for the region's AFL exports.

At the Western Bulldogs, Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer looks set to put his hand up for selection after missing last weekend’s win.

Vandermeer was managed for the Dogs’ 57-point victory against Adelaide in round 12 due to general soreness.

It ended Vandermeer's string of 10 consecutive appearances in the senior line-up since making his debut earlier in the season.

Western Bulldogs medical services manager Chris Bell told westernbulldogs.com on Tuesday that the second-year Bulldog would be available to play.

“Out of the Brisbane game, Laitham Vandermeer had some general soreness that persisted for a few days,” Bell said.

“He has reintegrated back into full training this week and I expect him to put his hand back up for selection this week.”

If Vandermeer is selected for Saturday's clash against Melbourne, he will square off against fellow Mooroopna export Clayton Oliver.

Meanwhile, Vandermeer's teammate Will Hayes is knocking on the door for senior selection.

The Euroa product has not added to his tally of nine senior games this season.

However, reserves coach Daniel Giansiracusa told westernbulldogs.com that Hayes performed well in last weekend's scratch match.

“He’s put two really solid performances in now,” Giansiracusa said.

“That was probably his best game since we’ve been in the hub.

“From a wing point of view, he was good around the contest, he got back defensively to take a few good marks and help there and kicked two great goals on the run.

“He had a really balanced game and we know at his best he definitely has AFL attributes and he’ll start to put pressure on guys in the side, which is what we’re looking for.”

● In other export news, Benalla's Tom Rockliff is preparing for his 200th AFL game this weekend.

The Port Adelaide midfielder will run out for his milestone match against Hawthorn on Saturday afternoon.

Rockliff played 154 games with the Brisbane Lions after being taken with pick five in the 2008 rookie draft.

The 30-year-old has played 45 games at the Power since he joined it at the end of 2017.

● Lastly, Deniliquin's Todd Marshall is back training for Port Adelaide in his recovery from a broken thumb.

The up-and-coming forward had surgery on the thumb he injured in round eight against St Kilda and will put his hand up for selection against Hawthorn.

