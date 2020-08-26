Visit home during break helped gain AFL debut says Butts

When the footy world was forced into lockdown and put on hold in April, Shepparton's Jordon Butts saw an opportunity arise.

The Adelaide defender returned home to the Goulburn Valley while the league postponed its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many in the football fraternity, Butts knew he couldn't let the unprecedented public health crisis stop him from living out his dreams.

It was an opportunity for the 2018 Shepparton premiership player to work and improve on his talents.

Back in familiar surroundings, the 20-year-old trained tirelessly with his father and younger brother at his old stomping ground — Deakin Reserve.

And the reward came last weekend when Butts ran out for the Crows against Geelong and made his AFL debut.

“During that COVID-19 break I came back home and worked hard on my fitness and skills,” Butts said.

“I had Dad and my brother James tag along and we would kick the footy and they even joined in on some of my runs.

“It was nice to be back home, to chill out a bit and be around family.

“I think that period definitely helped me get my debut.”

And help it did, with the 198 cm towering defender earning his chance against the Cats.

Butts spoke about the moment he found out he would debut and said the moment hadn't sunk in until he saw the names of the competition's star players.

“It was unreal, you train all your life to become an AFL footballer,” he said.

“I flicked them (family) a message before the news broke and they were stoked.

“The feeling of being an AFL footballer didn't really sink in until I looked around and saw guys like Hawkins and Dangerfield, everyone who you have watched growing up with and then it hits you that you are actually doing something you have always dreamt of.

“It was a surreal experience and one that I won't forget.

“Obviously we didn't get the result, but we brought the intensity to Geelong and played the way we wanted.”

Butts’ teammates — without a win to their name before the encounter — battled hard against the top-four outfit.

The Shepparton export gathered eight disposals (at 100 per cent efficiency), three marks, three intercepts and three rebound 50s in the 28-point loss.

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said post-game that Butts "looked really composed and at home" in his first match.

“"I felt like I held my own out there and it was nice to hear that from him, to get the reassurance that I can play at this level,” Butts said.

“After the game I got a fair bit of messages and it's nice to see that support from friends and family, as well as the Shepparton footy club.”