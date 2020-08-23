Butts makes AFL debut in Crows’ loss to Cats

Shepparton product Jordon Butts got a chance to spread his wings for the Adelaide today when he made his AFL debut.

The 2018 Bears premiership player donned the Crows’ jumper for the first time in Adelaide's gallant loss to Geelong.

The bottom-placed Crows gave the Cats a mighty scare in their Sir Doug Nicholls Round encounter, before Geelong skipped away to win 9.11 (65) to 5.7 37) at Adelaide Oval.

Without a win to their name this season, the Crows drew level with the Cats mid-way through the third term.

But Geelong stood tall in the last quarter and kicked away with three goals to none.

Butts gathered eight disposals, three marks, three intercepts and three rebound 50s in the 28-point defeat.

The 20-year-old also went at 100 per cent efficiency from his four kicks and four handballs.

It was a promising performance from the second-year defender, who replaced injured teammate Daniel Talia for the round 13 contest.

“I thought Jordon looked really composed and at home,” Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said post-match.

“With the ball in hand I thought he looked really balanced, he's shown that he definitely has the physique and the physical side of the game right.

“It will just be now hopefully getting more footy into him at this level.

“Talking to him post-game, his teammates were really pleased with how he went, and . . . he felt like he belonged which is a really good sign.”

Butts became the club's ninth debutant in this season.

And the announcement came in a memorable, but somewhat funny moment at the Crows’ Friday training session.

Tasked with kicking a goal in front of his teammates to earn a spot in the side, Butts shanked his kick to the amusement of his peers.

However, the missed shot on goal meant little, as Nicks announced Butts would make his debut.

“Just gave him an opportunity to kick a goal to get in the team,” Nicks said on Friday.

“He missed, but he’s playing down back, so hopefully he learns from that one if he gets an opportunity on Sunday.”