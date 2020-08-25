Raft of new changes for NAB League and VFL

A major shift in AFL talent programs will leave the NAB League and VFL looking different next year.

On Monday, the AFL announced it would make a raft of new changes to the junior talent development leagues and its second-tier competitions, the VFL and NEAFL.

The VFL and NEAFL will merge next year which will effectively leave one second-tier competition across the eastern states of Australia.

And the competition age groups for the boys’ and girls’ NAB Leagues will be raised from under-16 and under-18 level, to under-17 and under-19.

However, the draft age will not be lifted and remains at 18.

“The talent programs will continue to focus on identifying and developing players from across Australia . . . with the age groups for all AFL talent pathway programs, including the NAB League girls and boys and the NAB AFL/AFLW National Championships, to be refocused from U16 and U18 Levels to U17 and U19 in 2021,” an AFL statement read.

“The draft age will remain at 18 for AFL and AFLW competitions.

“Second-tier football in 2021 will be a year of transition that will see the AFL take into consideration the impact of a reduced AFL soft cap, the level of AFL club investment and resource allocation across men’s and women’s football programs, any player CBA revisions and any associated impact on player list sizes.”

The AFL is yet to make a decision on second-tier women's football in the state.

The changes to the talent pathways and second-tier competitions — which are in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — have been in the works over winter.

Despite initially having doubts when he heard the news, former Bendigo Pioneers coach and Williamstown Football Club's head of development Brett Henderson said he welcomed the changes.

“Initially, I did have some concerns when I heard the announcement (on Monday),” Henderson said.

“But over the past 24 hours I think the VFL changes have been clarified well.

“I wasn't overly shocked, there had been a few rumours, but this gives VFL clubs the chance to grow and consolidate their future.

“From a VFL perspective, I think it's really exciting to have the chance to play against Gold Coast and Sydney reserves sides.

“It will be a great standard of football.”

Henderson, who had premiership success with Goulburn Valley League outfit Echuca, also believed the changes to the NAB League system was the right decision.

A strong believer of raising the draft age to 19, Henderson highlighted the positives that under-19 football could bring.

“We have got to keep providing pathways and opportunities for boys and girls to get drafted,” he said.

“My opinion is that the draft age should be 19 — allowing players more time to develop.

“The VFL Development league was a great competition that helped develop AFL footballers, we have seen Michael Gibbons, Brett Bewley, Lachie Schultz and Ben Cavarra all land on AFL lists.”

Asked if he thought that local leagues should adopt the new age group changes, Henderson said they should remain the same.

“I like the under-18 and under-17 models in GV and Murray league respectively,” he said.

“They are both very strong standards of footy and I don't think they need to change, unless it was to align with the talent programs.

“We have got to look after grassroots footy, without it then there is no VFL and AFL.”