Podcasts

Local exports on the big stage

By McPherson Media Group

1 of 1

Sports Bite is back, with Tyler Maher and Aydin Payne taking you through the week in sport.

This week's episode covers Elle McDonald's Melbourne Vixens debut in the Super Netball League, Georgia Gall's contract with the Melbourne Stars ahead of the Women's Big Bash League season and Garry Jacobson's Darwin adventures in the Supercars Championship.

Also jumping on the show is Victoria's female engagement manager for Golf Australia, Megan Carr, who discusses some of the initiatives Goulburn Murray region clubs are implementing to encourage women and girls to take up golf.

Latest articles

News

Witnesses sought to armed robbery and vehicle ramming

Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery and vehicle ramming in town last week. A 51-year-old victim was threatened by two males who allegedly assaulted him with a baseball bat at an address in Rocklands Cres, Kiall...

Liz Mellino
News

Police appealing for witnesses following firearms incident

Two staff members at Wilmot Rd Primary School were said to be left fearful after they had a firearm pointed at them by an unknown offender during an incident in June this year. Shepparton Crime Investigation Unit Detective Senior Constable Matthew...

Liz Mellino
News

Greater Shepparton City Council adopts Congupna Recreation Reserve Master Plan

Congupna, like many of Greater Shepparton’s smaller municipalities, relies on its recreation reserve to host various events. Years of use has affected the condition of the facility; however, thanks to Greater Shepparton City Council’s...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Podcasts

You Heard it Here: August 21

Longwood a proposed route for superload trucks, men threated with firearm at Wilmot Rd Primary school, Shepparton P-plater gets his car impounded, seven new COVID-19 cases for Shepparton and more. James Bennett and Morgan Dyer share what made news today, August 21.

McPherson Media Group
Podcasts

My Word with John Lewis: August 20

McPherson Media Group’s John Lewis talks about life from his COVID corner

McPherson Media Group
Podcasts

You Heard it Here: August 20

Free parking for Echuca, a six-figure drug haul in Cobram, aged care centre concerns and more, see what made news today, August 20.

McPherson Media Group