Local exports on the big stage

Local exports on the big stageBy McPherson Media Group
Sports Bite is back, with Tyler Maher and Aydin Payne taking you through the week in sport.
This week's episode covers Elle McDonald's Melbourne Vixens debut in the Super Netball League, Georgia Gall's contract with the Melbourne Stars ahead of the Women's Big Bash League season and Garry Jacobson's Darwin adventures in the Supercars Championship.
Also jumping on the show is Victoria's female engagement manager for Golf Australia, Megan Carr, who discusses some of the initiatives Goulburn Murray region clubs are implementing to encourage women and girls to take up golf.