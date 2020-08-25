Maddie Garrick releases online coaching program

If you have a heartbeat, you have an athlete — a mantra put forward by Shepparton basketball product Maddie Garrick through her newly launched coaching program.

The self-titled online mentorship is somewhat of a passion project for the Melbourne Boomer, who is ecstatic to finally share her wealth of knowledge with the up-and-coming crop of ballers via zoom sessions.

“I’ve had it in the back of my mind for the past five or six years, but with my schedule and other things going on in life I always put it on the backburner,” Garrick said.

“Usually during this time in the off-season, I would be coaching kids in Melbourne anyway. There are so many kids particularly in Melbourne who aren’t exposed to coaches during lockdown.

“It keeps it kind of personal with one-on-one training (even though it is not in person), I wanted to continue working with kids on their game and zoom is the perfect medium.”

Boasting an illustrious domestic career having turned out for more than 200 WNBL games, Garrick has plenty to share.

Calling on her own decorated background, various tailored sessions are available on her website to “inspire and sculpt the next generation of athletes”.

“I have had so many different experiences, coaches, teammates — this is taking all the best parts from what I’ve learned and think is vital to my success and coaching that back,” she said.

“And it is not just on the court, it is off the court in the mentoring space as well.”

Taking her own skillset into the coaching sphere is something Garrick always intended to bring to Shepparton.

Last month the 26-year-old underwent an arthroscopy on her left ankle and, while the injury has kept her off her feet, it has given her time to properly construct the program and ready it for launch.

“I always intended to come back to Shepparton and run my own holiday clinic, but it never worked in terms of calendar because I was moving around so much,” she said.

“With this break it helped me break down the first part of individual coaching.

“The big idea later on is to run clinics and camps and expose kids to that environment not just in Shepparton, but also here in Melbourne and in different states.”

Now on the road to recovery, she is committed to retaining full fitness to deliver her best to her clients.

“I’m tracking really well; it was six weeks post operation on Monday and everything is going well,” she said.

“Running by the schedule I should be introducing some running around the eight-week mark. I’m fortunate enough that I can still have treatment from physios during COVID-19, so just trying to be diligent with my rehab.

“I’m certainly looking forward to whoever wants to work on their game, whether it be physically or mentally and I think I can provide insight on the things that have worked for me.”

For more information on the program, visit https://mgcoaching.com.au/