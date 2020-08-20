Garry Jacobson back in Darwin action

Darwin's Supercars double-trouble rolls on this weekend as the notorious Hidden Valley Raceway hosts a round for the second week running.

Shepparton's Garry Jacobson will be looking to push through the ranks as much as possible after 19th, 19th and 13th in last weekend's three races, with top-10 finishes in his sights.

Jacobson is sitting 21st in the championship, but he hoped his Matt Stone Racing team could once again show its ability to take the car's performance to the next level.

“I'm very excited about the double-header opportunity to race at Darwin,” Jacobson said.

“We've proven as a racing team when we have an opportunity to look through our car set-up analysis and right the wrongs we might have done throughout the first weekend we can be one of the best-improved performers for the second hit-out.

“I've got a lot of things I know I can do better and I think the team knows what it can improve on as well, and to us it just means another chance to get better results.”

The drivers will battle it out across three 38-lap races; Jacobson said his continued acclimatisation would help him greatly.

“I think a 13th was a good way to finish the first weekend, but we definitely have high hopes to keep achieving top-10 results like we proved we can get at Sydney,” he said.

“I'm just focusing on training in the heat, I brought my bikes up with me and thanks to the team I've been training each day and riding in the hot conditions of Darwin which has been an awesome opportunity.”