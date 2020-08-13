PDFNL juniors | round three wrap

The third round of the Picola District Football Netball League junior season had Berrigan take a statement win against Deniliquin Rovers in the under-17s.

With plenty of Deniliquin Rams players in the Saints’ line-up, a high-quality encounter was expected and that was what was delivered, the Saints hanging on for a 23-point win.

In muddy conditions, Haydn Mowat impressed with his hard running, while Raymond Murphy, Khy Stovell and Brock Redden were also fantastic.

For the Saints, Darcy McManus led the scoring with two goals with Duncan Hughes, Max Cameron and Cooper Willoughby also showing plenty.

Meanwhile, Jerilderie found its first win of the season, taking Blighty to the cleaners in a 77-point win.

The Demons shot out of the Blocks and controlled the game throughout, with Tom Kennedy, Zander Nash, Ben Coghill and Alex A'Vard among the best.

Blighty's standouts included Harvey White, Luke Learmonth and Reilly Lynch.

● Under-14 play had Blighty grab a breakthrough win against Jerilderie, taking a 20-point triumph.

Dustin Lawson was Blighty’s best, well supported by Logan White, Darby Watson, Lachlan Wilson, Angus Lawson and Seth Morris (one).

For Jerilderie, Ben Kennedy (two goals), Chase Neutze, Tex Flack and Dan Eldridge did their best.

The other match had Deniliquin assert itself as flag favourite, manhandling Berrigan by 84 points.

It was a four-quarter performance by the Roos, leading by 20, 38 and 64 points at each break respectively, Eddie Dudley unstoppable in attack with five goals.

Others to play well for the Roos were sisters Shaleah and Jemika Cooper, Cam Wills (two goals), Liam East and Tyson Willis, while Berrigan's best were Marcus Moorse, Brodie Park, Charlton Baxter and Ryan Thornton.

● Blighty found its first win of the under-17 netball season beating Jerilderie 48-31.

Shelby-Lea Hislop dominated in goal keeper, with Holly Amor and Taylor Wilkinson also strong.

And Berrigan came up with an impressive triumph, taking down Deniliquin 42-32 to claim the tag of premiership favourite.

The Saints’ goalers proved the difference with Lily Sharp leading the way, Rose Chamberlain, Regan Fox and Shae Fennel also in top form.

● Under-15 matches included a gutsy win for Blighty to make it back-to-back victories, taking down Jerilderie by 12 goals.

Jessica Hanmer and Melina Tidcombe picked up awards as the Redeyes’ best players.

Deniliquin looked far too strong Berrigan in a 19-goal win, with Kate Purtill, Michele Arcasitas and Tamika Mossman the top performers.

● And Jerilderie found its first win of the under-13 season with a 14-8 win against Blighty.

Katie Wilkinson and Georgia Belling showed plenty of skill along with Montana Aylett and Jessica Wilkinson.

The other contest had Deniliquin beat Berrigan 30-9.