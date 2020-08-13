Oddie - My Cricket peeks into Pandora’s Box

Oddie is concerned about a new tool available to cricketers across the country from next season — as well as some of the Twitter content he has seen from a familiar face to the GVBBL.

My Cricket opens lid to chaos

Picture this — it is early October, 12.35 pm on a Saturday and you are already back in the sheds.

Yes, cricket is back.

In the past, this three-minute, four-ball duck would be etched in print and online for all to see across your entire career.

But now, My Cricket — Australia's scoring database — has given players the opportunity to hide their statistics from the public.

Not only will this hurt Monday morning banter across this great land, but how are sports journalists going to report on cricket contests if every player who has a bad game decides they want to wipe it from the public record?

Oddie recommends that the administrators at My Cricket slam the lid to Pandora's Box firmly — before it is too late.

Please explain

Speaking of concerning things Oddie has seen online this week, what about the new digs Cobram Panel Works Panthers owner Mark Haberfield has procured for himself?

The jovial Haberfield was seen sporting "a man-sized Oodie with French Bulldogs printed on it" as he described it.

Oddie does not think he has any other option but to appear at the first Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League contest of the summer in it now.

Switching sides

Shepparton's Will Brodie remains on the outer at Gold Coast as he tries to push for more game time at the top level.

But on Friday he was sporting the red and black of Essendon in a scratch match against GWS to help the Bombers — alongside five Richmond players — fill out the numbers required for a game.

Brodie is contracted until the end of 2022 at the Suns but — as it always is at this time of year — the trade rumour mill is spinning at full velocity.

The contested ball-winner has played 20 games for Gold Coast at AFL level, averaging 19 disposals, almost five tackles and four clearances a match.