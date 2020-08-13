Shepparton Golf Club given high praise

Shepparton Golf Club has been given high praise by travelling golfer and blogger Alfie Griffiths.

Griffiths — author of One man and his clubs — visited the course recently and was blown away by its beauty, as well as its strong connection with the late Jarrod Lyle.

“My first visit to Shepparton Golf Club was one filled with a great sense of nostalgia,” Griffiths said.

“The approach, with its long, vertiginous driveway and single-story charming clubhouse could have very easily been plucked from the rolling hills of Yorkshire.

“Upon walking through the double doors, I was welcomed with a moving tribute to the great PGA legend Jarrod Lyle.

“Lyle grew up playing at the club and sadly lost a long, brave battle with Leukaemia exactly two years ago this weekend.

“Immediately, I knew this was a club of honour, respect and heritage.”

Griffiths — who has been in Australia since October — went on to describe some of the key characteristics of the course.

“The second hole, which would triumph as the signature hole of many other courses, was a beauty,” he said.

“A 142 m par three with the flag resting undisturbed beneath a shelf of clouds.

“The warning from my playing partners: ‘Avoid being short at all costs'. The fear of spinning a nine iron off the front edge was placed firmly in my head.

“A shot like that would be eaten by the Augusta worthy run-off area.

“I opted for the eight-iron and my cut-off swing sent the ball floating above the canopy before dropping plumb in the heart of the green.

“This is where I discovered that Shepparton Golf Club played host to some of the most difficult yet consistently quick greens I have ever played.

“I take my three-putt bogey, something of which I would become accustomed to, and dash for the par five third.

“Here and in the deep green side pot for three shots, it took a well-executed bunker shot to ensure I walked away with a hit and run par.

“A bunker shot that was however only made possible by the well maintained, compact and firm sand in the pot itself.”

The full story can be read at alfatross.wordpress.com