Pandemic won’t stop golf clubs ‘Doing it for Jarrod’ in 2020

August 8 can be a tough day for the golfing community — in Shepparton and across the world.

Much-loved Shepparton product Jarrod Lyle died on that date two years ago, and tributes flowed across the weekend for the man many called a great mate.

We lost this great human on this day 2 years ago.

So many fond memories growing up playing golf at @sheppartongolf and then watching him do what he did best for years to come all around the world both on and off the course.

Miss you big fella. #DoingItForJarrod pic.twitter.com/yLlmgC0odP