AFL exports round 10

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver silenced critics on Wednesday night with one of the most dominant individual performances of the AFL season.

In a rare midweek round of AFL footy, Oliver, in an almost single-handed fashion, carried Melbourne to a powerful win against Adelaide to put the Demons’ season back on track.

The display came a week after Port Adelaide games record holder Kane Cornes questioned Oliver's ability to influence games and suggested the Demons should explore trading him.

Oliver answered with a monumental statement game; 34 disposals, 22 contested possessions (the most by any player in a game this season), 12 clearances, six tackles, five score involvements, a goal and 203 SuperCoach points.

As a result, his Demons romped away from the Crows late in their clash, winning by 51 points to move to 4-5 for the season and stay in the hunt for finals.

Earlier in the round, Finley's Tom Hawkins kept his All-Australian form rolling with three goals in another huge game for Geelong.

The Cats saw off North Melbourne by 33 points and Hawkins continued to lead the troops with class, with 14 disposals, seven marks, nine score involvements and 3.2.

For the Kangaroos, Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin saw the back of a minor form slump with a great display, with 25 disposals, three tackles, four inside 50s and four centre clearances.

Rochester's Shaun Atley was quiet, with 13 disposals for North.

And round nine began with Benalla's Tom Rockliff at his accumulative best, racking up 23 disposals and 15 tackles as Port Adelaide saw off a gallant Wester Bulldogs outfit by 13 points.

Echuca's Ollie Wines had 18 possessions and six tackles, while Katamatite's Tom Clurey had 10 touches.

For the Dogs, Laitham Vandermeer had a tough night in front of the big sticks kicking 0.4, while Deniliquin's Sam Lloyd was more efficient with 2.1.

Kialla's Alex Keath had nine disposals.