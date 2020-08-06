Sport

AFL exports round 10

By Alex Mitchell

Massive: Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver is congratulated by teammates after slotting a goal.

1 of 1

Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver silenced critics on Wednesday night with one of the most dominant individual performances of the AFL season.

In a rare midweek round of AFL footy, Oliver, in an almost single-handed fashion, carried Melbourne to a powerful win against Adelaide to put the Demons’ season back on track.

The display came a week after Port Adelaide games record holder Kane Cornes questioned Oliver's ability to influence games and suggested the Demons should explore trading him.

Oliver answered with a monumental statement game; 34 disposals, 22 contested possessions (the most by any player in a game this season), 12 clearances, six tackles, five score involvements, a goal and 203 SuperCoach points.

As a result, his Demons romped away from the Crows late in their clash, winning by 51 points to move to 4-5 for the season and stay in the hunt for finals.

Earlier in the round, Finley's Tom Hawkins kept his All-Australian form rolling with three goals in another huge game for Geelong.

The Cats saw off North Melbourne by 33 points and Hawkins continued to lead the troops with class, with 14 disposals, seven marks, nine score involvements and 3.2.

For the Kangaroos, Mooroopna's Jy Simpkin saw the back of a minor form slump with a great display, with 25 disposals, three tackles, four inside 50s and four centre clearances.

Rochester's Shaun Atley was quiet, with 13 disposals for North.

And round nine began with Benalla's Tom Rockliff at his accumulative best, racking up 23 disposals and 15 tackles as Port Adelaide saw off a gallant Wester Bulldogs outfit by 13 points.

Echuca's Ollie Wines had 18 possessions and six tackles, while Katamatite's Tom Clurey had 10 touches.

For the Dogs, Laitham Vandermeer had a tough night in front of the big sticks kicking 0.4, while Deniliquin's Sam Lloyd was more efficient with 2.1.

Kialla's Alex Keath had nine disposals.

Latest articles

News

End of an era for Archer St Service Station

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Stop travel breaches, says Sheed

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed is fearful too many people are slipping through the COVID-19 net and entering the Shepparton region. Ms Sheed said her office was receiving calls “every day” from constituents complaining of Melbourne people...

James Bennett
News

Unilever Tatura employee tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed a contractor based at its Tatura factory has tested positive for COVID-19. A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean. “We can confirm that...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton out of GVL junior season

Shepparton has pulled out of the Goulburn Valley League junior season tonight. Bears president Will Phillips spoke to his members via video on Facebook to inform them of the decision following the cancellation of round two of the competition...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Round two GVL action called off

Round two of the Goulburn Valley League’s junior season has been called off. The league made the decision after a number of clubs raised concerns. “Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases...

Shepparton News
Sport

Tighter restrictions in regional Victoria set to again shut down community sport

It was fun while it lasted. Community sport in regional Victoria is again on the back-burner after the announcement on Sunday by Premier Daniel Andrews that stage three coronavirus restrictions would once again be enforced outside of metropolitan...

Shepparton News