Sport

PHOTOS | SDJFL under-10s and under-12s

By Alex Mitchell

Noah Walker (Tatura).

1 of 1

For one final time this year, Shepparton District Junior Football League youngsters took to the field for under-10 and under-12 matches on Saturday.

While the reintroduction of Stage Three COVID-19 restrictions had the season cancelled in the following days, the league's youngest athletes did not know that as they gave their all in their round three matches, particularly at Rumbalara where Tatura and the Central Saints met at the under-10 and under-12 levels.

News photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture the action as the juniors attacked the footy with genuine enthusiasm.

Latest articles

News

CFA “satisfied” with latest response times for Shepparton

The latest Country Fire Authority response times for the January to March quarter show a three per cent decrease in the standard of response by the Shepparton brigade. However, District 22 Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer Pete Dedman said the...

Liz Mellino
News

Masks for all - donation helps keep homeless safe

Five-hundred masks will make their way through the streets of Shepparton and land on the faces of some of the region’s most vulnerable people.

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton mother sent to jail for using stolen bank card

A Shepparton mother has been sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment after using a bank card which had been stolen by a co-accused during an alleged aggravated burglary.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton out of GVL junior season

Shepparton has pulled out of the Goulburn Valley League junior season tonight. Bears president Will Phillips spoke to his members via video on Facebook to inform them of the decision following the cancellation of round two of the competition...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Round two GVL action called off

Round two of the Goulburn Valley League’s junior season has been called off. The league made the decision after a number of clubs raised concerns. “Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases...

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL under-18s scouting report

With many football leagues shutdown across Victoria, the Goulburn Valley League’s elite under-18 talents have a unique opportunity to rocket into AFL Draft contention should they compile some eye-catching form in the coming months. The News will be...

Alex Mitchell