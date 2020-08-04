PHOTOS | SDJFL under-10s and under-12s

Sport
PHOTOS | SDJFL under-10s and under-12sBy Alex Mitchell
For one final time this year, Shepparton District Junior Football League youngsters took to the field for under-10 and under-12 matches on Saturday.
While the reintroduction of Stage Three COVID-19 restrictions had the season cancelled in the following days, the league's youngest athletes did not know that as they gave their all in their round three matches, particularly at Rumbalara where Tatura and the Central Saints met at the under-10 and under-12 levels.
News photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture the action as the juniors attacked the footy with genuine enthusiasm.