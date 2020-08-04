PHOTOS | SDJFL under-10s and under-12s

5370537724001

For one final time this year, Shepparton District Junior Football League youngsters took to the field for under-10 and under-12 matches on Saturday.

While the reintroduction of Stage Three COVID-19 restrictions had the season cancelled in the following days, the league's youngest athletes did not know that as they gave their all in their round three matches, particularly at Rumbalara where Tatura and the Central Saints met at the under-10 and under-12 levels.