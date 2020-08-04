Sport

SDJFL | Youth Girls round three wrap

By Alex Mitchell

Go long: United's Kate Adams was best-on-ground in her side's win.

1 of 1

Shepparton United claimed a comfortable win in what would prove to be its final outing of the Shepparton District Junior Football League Youth Girls season.

The campaign United began hoping it could gain redemption for last year's agonising grand final loss to Shepparton ended with in three games, but the Demons ensured it would finish on a positive note with a 69-point win against Shepparton Swans.

The Demons did not allow a single score in the strong win and a number of their talented stars shone, among them Cassidy Mailer who finished the contest with three goals.

Other standouts were Kate Adams, Molly Kennedy, Claire Macgill, Keeley Skepper and Aurora Smith.

The weekend's only other fixture brought a 54-point win for Echuca United against Mooroopna.

The Eagles were on fire throughout and had not allowed a goal by half-time in working to a 32-point lead, before the Cats dug in and hit the scoreboard in the second half.

United's nine goals all came from different contributors, while Mooroopna's two majors were kicked by Ayse Aykin and Keeija Butterworth-Slade.

Latest articles

Rugby

Dragons drop Norman to arrest NRL slump

St George Illawarra have dropped half Corey Norman for Thursday night’s NRL match against Sydney Roosters.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Michael Morgan’s NRL return hinges on baby

Michael Morgan’s long-awaited return for North Queensland against Gold Coast hinges on the birth of his first child, who is due any day.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Maloney’s voice still in Cleary’s NRL mind

Nathan Cleary is revelling in his role as Penrith’s chief playmaker but he says the influence of James Maloney is a big part of his career-best NRL form.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton out of GVL junior season

Shepparton has pulled out of the Goulburn Valley League junior season tonight. Bears president Will Phillips spoke to his members via video on Facebook to inform them of the decision following the cancellation of round two of the competition...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Round two GVL action called off

Round two of the Goulburn Valley League’s junior season has been called off. The league made the decision after a number of clubs raised concerns. “Several clubs advised the league late this afternoon that there may be possible positive cases...

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL under-18s scouting report

With many football leagues shutdown across Victoria, the Goulburn Valley League’s elite under-18 talents have a unique opportunity to rocket into AFL Draft contention should they compile some eye-catching form in the coming months. The News will be...

Alex Mitchell