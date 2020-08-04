SDJFL | Youth Girls round three wrap

Sport
SDJFL | Youth Girls round three wrapBy Alex Mitchell
Shepparton United claimed a comfortable win in what would prove to be its final outing of the Shepparton District Junior Football League Youth Girls season.
The campaign United began hoping it could gain redemption for last year's agonising grand final loss to Shepparton ended with in three games, but the Demons ensured it would finish on a positive note with a 69-point win against Shepparton Swans.
The Demons did not allow a single score in the strong win and a number of their talented stars shone, among them Cassidy Mailer who finished the contest with three goals.
Other standouts were Kate Adams, Molly Kennedy, Claire Macgill, Keeley Skepper and Aurora Smith.
The weekend's only other fixture brought a 54-point win for Echuca United against Mooroopna.
The Eagles were on fire throughout and had not allowed a goal by half-time in working to a 32-point lead, before the Cats dug in and hit the scoreboard in the second half.
United's nine goals all came from different contributors, while Mooroopna's two majors were kicked by Ayse Aykin and Keeija Butterworth-Slade.