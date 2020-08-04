SDJFL | Youth Girls round three wrap

5370537724001

Shepparton United claimed a comfortable win in what would prove to be its final outing of the Shepparton District Junior Football League Youth Girls season.

The campaign United began hoping it could gain redemption for last year's agonising grand final loss to Shepparton ended with in three games, but the Demons ensured it would finish on a positive note with a 69-point win against Shepparton Swans.