Sport

SDJFL | under-14 round three

By Alex Mitchell

Handy: Echuca's Coupar Lewis gets the ball away.

Shepparton Swans White has finished the now-abandoned Shepparton District Junior Football League under-14 season on top of the ladder.

The Swans secured that somewhat-dubious honour with a third-straight thrashing, beating Shepparton United Blue by 163 points on Sunday.

Thirteen different Swans got on the scoreboard, Rory Duffy leading the way with a six-pack, best-on-ground Bailey Stevens was also particularly damaging with five along with Coupar Lewis (three).

Parminder Singh kicked United's only major, with its best players including Mitch Serra, Cody Skinner and Brogan McKee.

Elsewhere, Shepparton Swans Red also ended its season with a demonstration of the elite young talent at Princess Park, dismantling Shepparton United Red by 187 points.

Caidan Phillips had himself a day with an incredible 11 goals, his sensational haul earning him the best-on-ground nod.

Mitchell Walters, Harper Simpson and Flynn Grumley also impressed, while the Demons got big contributions from Lewis O'Dwyer, Finn Walters and Charlie Warren.

Shepparton Notre Gold bested clubmate Maroon by 37 points in the closest match of the round.

Gold led by 11 points at three-quarter time, but wrapped things up with a big final stanza, slotting four unanswered goals.

Jack Whitlock was a match-winner with four goals, Kye Jeffery also shining with a pair.

Echuca Green had its way with Numurkah, winning by 98 points.

Lachie Hogan was best-on-ground with five goals, while Numurkah's best included Tarkyn Taylor-Wilton, Lucas Roberts and Reeve Verhoeven.

And Echuca White also finished on a positive note, taking a 44-point win against Mooroopna.

Archer Guinan and River Stevens combined for nine goals to lead the Murray Bombers, while the Cats’ best included Braydyn Taylor, Reeve Evans and Jobe Jakobs.

