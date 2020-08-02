Echuca United announces new senior coach

Echuca United’s footballers are ready to take flight under their new senior coach.

On Thursday night, the club announced Adam Sutherland would be the man to lead the Eagles into their next chapter following the departure of Guy Campbell earlier this year.

Sutherland has spent most of his footballing career, as a player and coach, with Bacchus Marsh in Ballarat Football League.

He has also enjoyed stints in the Northern Territory and Queensland where he is currently coaching the Gladstone Suns.

The experienced mentor said he was looking forward to making the move to the twin towns later this year.

“Everything I have heard about the club has been fantastic,” Sutherland said.

“Having done some research and spoken to some people I know in the area, I’m super impressed with the crew they’ve got on board.

“I won’t be coming in and saying we’re going to do this and achieve that because there is still a lot of water to go under the bridge before a ball is bounced.

“Footy has always played a big part in my life and I’m looking forward to this new challenge.

“If I’m honest, I was pleasantly surprised to have been given the job.”

Eagles president Ian Johnson said Sutherland’s football resume spoke for itself.

“He’s going to add a lot of experience to our club,” Johnson said.

“It’s great we will be able to replace Guy’s experience with another experienced head, considering we do have a lot of younger players.

“We’re pleased we were able to find someone so soon because it will help us start planning for next year.

“We think we’re in a really good position right now.”

Johnson said a chat with St Kilda assistant coach Adam Skrobalak, who was one of Sutherland’s references, helped to seal the deal.

“Adam couldn’t have spoken any more highly of our new coach,” he said.

“Once I spoke to him and spoke to the rest of the committee, it was easy for us to agree on what we wanted to do.”

Sutherland said one of his biggest goals would be to help the club continue developing its already strong junior program.

“All clubs need to have players transition from the junior to senior ranks,” he said.

“I’ve heard there are a lot of talented kids down at the club and I’m excited to see what they can offer the team.

“I’m a big believer in the game plan being based around the personnel you have, so it’s an area which will play out over pre-season.

“But the biggest thing for me is to get the boys playing with a smile on their face.

“If they are enjoying themselves, I think I will be doing a good job as coach.”

