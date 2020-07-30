Sport

GVL picture competition begins

By Shepparton News

Winner: Samantha Hall took this picture at Moon Oval on Saturday and is now in the running to win two GVL season passes for next year.

Goulburn Valley League is running a photo competition throughout the shortened junior season.

If you are in attendance at a football or netball match this year — which the league has made clear would mean you are crucial to the running of the competition — get out your phone or camera and take a photo or video of the action.

Entrants who either send the shot via messenger to the GVL on Facebook or share it on social media and tag the league will be in the running to be named the best of the week.

Each weekly winner will go into a major draw to win a pair of season passes to next year's competition as well as a match day Sherrin football.

The round one winner was Samantha Hall, who captured a ruck contest during the under-18 football clash between Rochester and Tatura at Moon Oval.

