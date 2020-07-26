GVL | Cricelli leads Rochester to comfortable win over Tatura

Rochester has cruised to a convincing victory against Tatura off the back of a sublime performance from teenager Mitch Cricelli.

The gun forward booted nine majors to steer his side to a 90-point thumping of the Bulldogs in the opening round clash at Moon Oval.

The home side's 17.9 (111) to 3.3 (21) victory lifts it to the top of the Goulburn Valley League's under-18 ladder.

A seven-goal opening term from Rochester helped orchestrate the triumph, as the Tigers held the away side scoreless in the first half.

Rochester coach Mitch Bright said he was proud of his side's performance after the delayed start to the season.

“It was really good for the boys to get out there and grab a win after the long delay,” Bright said.

“They played really well, I thought they started superbly.

“We've been working hard on structures and I think it's (the win) a testament to the work they've done in the time off.”

Rochester midfielder Adam McPhee was a bull around the contests, while ruckman Jarrad Kyne racked up hit-outs for fun.

Tatura forward Harry Murdoch tried his hardest for the visitors, finishing the day with two majors.

However, Bright was full of praise for Cricelli and his best-on-ground performance.

The Tigers mentor said it was "exciting" to watch the former Elmore footballer pull in big contested marks and hit the scoreboard in his first game at the club.

“Mitch took some strong marks and it was exciting to see him run around,” Bright said.

“He's one of a couple of boys that have come across this year to play, he goes to school with all the boys and it was good to see him do well.

“But I thought everyone contributed which was great to see.

“Adam used the ball well across the ground and Joe, our ruckman, gave our mids first use.

“I was really happy with the way they all performed.”

THE GAME

Rochester 7.1, 12.2, 12.6, 17.9 (111)

Tatura 0.0, 0.0, 2.1, 3.3 (21)

Goals

Rochester: Mitch Cricelli 9, Jordan Priestly 3, Spencer Cleary, Adam McPhee 2, Nathan Kay

Tatura: Harry Murdoch 2, Blake Armstrong

Best

Rochester: Mitch Cricelli, Adam McPhee, Nathan Kay, Jarrad Kyne, Spencer Cleary, Rhys Holmberg

Tatura: Not supplied