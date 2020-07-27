Sport

AERO dominating E-sports cycling world

By Alex Mitchell

New project: Shepparton's Brad Norton is a co-founder of E-racing team AERO.

Australia's new E-sports cycling team is taking the world by storm.

AERO — Australian E-Racing Organisation — which was co-founded by Shepparton businessman and community sport backer Tully Lyster and champion cyclist Brad Norton, has had its men's team quickly rise up the ranks and earn the world's number one ranking on ZwiftPower, the platform on which it competes.

That means of nearly 800 registered teams worldwide AERO had the best results in the previous three-month period the ranking covered, although it has since slipped to number two behind Team POAUTO, a Danish operation.

Lyster told Cycling Victoria the team's early success had been phenomenal.

“Since the launch of the team, we have seen great success in our riders on Zwift across both the men and women teams,” he said.

“AERO is designed to provide the men and women with the opportunity to compete and race against the best amateur and professional teams and riders around the world. We believe AERO will be a strong representative of Australia on the Zwift world stage.”

AERO has also launched a junior mentorship program that will have young riders mentored by the team's more experienced heads as they seek to take their training and racing to the next level.

“We are offering juniors a unique opportunity to get up close and receive great advice, guidance and support from some of the best cyclists in Australia,” Lyster said.

