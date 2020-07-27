GVHA - round two action

The “Smurf Turf” got another good workout on Saturday as Goulburn Valley Hockey Association action moved into round two.

Juniors across the three grades once again relished the opportunity to be playing sport, while there were plenty of stellar performances in the clashes as well.

GV Maroons racked up seven goals to two in an under-16 triumph over Goulburn Valley Grammar School to move two games clear atop the table — having defeated the other two teams in the competition to start the season.

Nathan Greig, Ryan Smith and Ethan Thompson all scored twice in the Maroons’ win, while Robert Thomas was in great touch for GVGS.

Under-14 action had Shepparton Strikers defeating Mooroopna 9-0 and Shepparton Youth Club-Benalla just nudging past GVGS 1-0.

Strikers Sam Holland and Max Cole again proved to be a deadly combination, slotting four and three goals respectively.

Liam Caiafa's successful strike was enough for his combine to take victory.

Mooroopna had a 6-1 triumph in the under-12 competition, controlling the contest against Benalla Orange.

Abigail Vaivars (three goals) and Mia Ponting (two) were in fine form for the Cats.

Benalla Black-SYC also tasted victory in the grade, having the better of the battle against GVGS in a 6-1 victory.

The scoring was shared around for the Scorching Tigers with five individual players finding the back of the net.