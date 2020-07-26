Sport

Netball | Shepparton and Echuca share the points in 17-and-under netball

By Aydin Payne

On the move: Shepparton's Jemmah Ryan looks for an open teammate in attack. Photo: Cath Grey

1 of 1

SCORE

Echuca 35

Shepparton 35

A dramatic and heart-stopping draw played out between Echuca's and Shepparton's 17-and-under netballers as Goulburn Valley League action returned at the weekend.

It was an opening round match for the ages, as the two teams fought out a nail-biting 35-35 draw at Victoria Park.

Under clear skies, the match was a frantic affair right from the first pass.

Turnovers and errors were prevalent across the four quarters, which was to be expected after such a long and interrupted year due to COVID-19.

Shepparton's tall attackers Isabel Whitelaw and Elly Jeffery were standouts, while Echuca's Claire Byrne, Alice Davidson and Charlotte Groves starred for the home side.

After three see-sawing quarters, Shepparton scored 11 goals to nine and overturned a two-goal deficit to seal the competition's first draw of the season.

Echuca coach Gina Pearson believed a draw was the right result, saying the round one contest against the Bears lived up to pre-match hype.

“We expected a tough, close contest and that was exactly what we got in the end,” she said.

“I think it was the right result, neither side really grabbed control and it was back-and-forth throughout.

“No-one got more than three goals ahead.

“And I'm really happy the girls were able to hang on and share the points.

“To see the smiles on the faces of all the players was just really special.

“You could tell they all loved being back out there and that's the most important thing.”

● In the other matches, Shepparton United got its premiership defence off to a brilliant start against a cross-town rival.

The reigning premier was too strong for last year's grand finalists, Shepparton Swans, saluting by 24 goals in the 50-34 win at Princess Park.

Kyabram was able to breeze past Euroa on its home deck, triumphing by 14 goals over the Magpies (34-20).

Lastly, Rochester and Mooroopna kick-started their season with emphatic victories over Tatura and Mansfield respectively.

The Tigers clinched a 68-22 victory against the Bulldogs, while the Cats thumped the Eagles 70-11.

Latest articles

News

No fee hikes for Kirwans Bridge residents

Goulburn-Murray Water (G-MW) has reached a decision about its “occupational licence” fee, which will now see newcomers pay a higher fee for structures next to rivers or lakes, while existing licence holders will continue paying a lower rate. It...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Kristy Farrow’s life was changed by trigeminal neuralgia and Bell’s palsy

Kialla’s Kristy Farrow will never smile again like she used to; a trademark smile that lit up a room. And she will never spend a day, even an hour, without enduring excruciating pain. It’s the type of pain that has resulted in her overarching...

Charmayne Allison
News

Heartwarming appeal helps kids through the cold

It’s almost never a good thing when the bins are full. But if those bins happen to be jam-packed with warm winter-wear for children, it guarantees that our unbearably cold winter nights will become that little bit more bearable for some young...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Hockey - GVHA action back on deck

In the under-16 competition a close contest was fought out between Mooroopna and GV Maroons

Tyler Maher
Sport

NAB League set for August 22 start

The region’s best young footballers look set to get their chance to show their potential to play AFL when the NAB League returns next month. The AFL informed clubs on Tuesday the talent pathway competition’s country teams would begin playing on...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

AFL exports | Kyabram product celebrates milestone in style

It was a memorable milestone match for Kyabram export Nick Holman at the weekend as Gold Coast continued its impressive season. Holman enjoyed a win in his 50th AFL match, with the Gold Coast Suns triumphing over Sydney in emphatic fashion on...

Aydin Payne