GVL under-18 football - Echuca begins with win over Shepparton

Echuca was first to shake off the rust on Saturday as it kicked off the under-18 Goulburn Valley League season with a win over Shepparton.

The Bears came home with a wet sail late in the contest, but by then it was too late as the Murray Bombers — who have won the past two premierships in the competition — wrapped up a 32-point triumph at Victoria Park.

Echuca coach Leo Tenace was excited about the performance of his troops — even if he was not able to be there to see it.

“I live in New South Wales, so with the border restrictions I wasn't allowed to go to the game,” Tenace said.

“About half a dozen of our footballers are stranded as well, either because they live across the border or go to school at Assumption College in Mitchell Shire.

“I feel for the boys over the river, it's a bit of a shame, but luckily we have good numbers and some 16s ready to step up.

“We're doing a lot of lobbying for the border communities to hopefully allow the kids to travel across for community sport.”

The home side piled on 6.5 to Shepparton's 1.2 by the main break to take charge of the round one fixture, and although the Bears were able to have the better of the second half they still fell well short of parity.

“We were good early from what I have been told, maybe a little bit scrappy, but it was a pretty consistent performance,” Tenace said.

“Shepp really came at us late and we consider them one of the strongest teams in the comp, so it was good to get the win.”

With limited chances for football action presenting themselves in Victoria this year, performances at any level will carry weight for top-age talents looking to take the next step.

Bendigo Pioneers co-captain Josh Treacy — alongside fellow skipper and new teammate Jack Evans — is a prime example, crossing to Echuca this season from Cohuna in the hope of playing senior football, but now plying his trade in the under-18 competition.

“He's a really good size and we're ecstatic to have him on board,” Tenace said of Treacy.

“With the NAB League still not on yet the footy across the comp is going to be of a really high standard.

“Hopefully everyone stays safe and healthy and we can keep playing.”

Treacy booted a goal and was among the best players in his Bottle Green debut, with Evans, Jye Smith and Fraser Brooks snaring two majors apiece.

Aiden Mills and Mitch Wales stood out for the victors, while Jayden Gagliardi (three goals), Shaun Morris (two goals), Connor Fleming, Jacob Watts and Jayden Dhosi stood out for the Bears in defeat.

THE GAME

Echuca 2.2, 6.5, 9.7, 11.7 (73) d

Shepparton 0.2, 1.2, 3.3, 6.5 (41)

Goals

Echuca: Jack Evans, Jye Smith, Fraser Brooks 2, Mitch Wales, Josh Treacy, Aiden Mills, Billy Barnes, Corbin Anderson.

Shepparton: Jayden Gagliardi 3, Shaun Morris 2, Jayden Dhosi.

Best

Echuca: Aiden Mills, Mitch Wales, Josh Treacy, Jed Brereton, Joseph Guiney, Jack Evans.

Shepparton: Connor Fleming, Jacob Watts, Jayden Dhosi, Jayden Gagliardi, Ethan Baxter.