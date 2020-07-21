“Special experience” Jacobson says of best individual effort in Supercars Championship

A career best race finish in the Supercars Championship was special for many reasons for Shepparton's Garry Jacobson.

Jacobson, 28, claimed his best individual effort in race two of the weekend's Sydney SuperSprint event, screeching his Matt Stone Racing car over the line to claim seventh spot.

He took his team's best race result in more than five years and ticked off his first top-10 finish as an individual driver.

However, it's a new helmet design — which connects Jacobson to his childhood town — that made the experience that little bit more memorable.

“I was quite excited about that last race, I had a bit of artwork done on my helmet design during the time off,” Jacobson said.

“The message behind it (helmet design) is that ‘I'm a race driver from Shepparton and I'm proud to represent everyone from Shepparton'.

“It's really special to put that helmet on and reflect on my journey.

“It's a duty now for me to represent the great people of Shepparton.

“I want to look after the same people that looked after me when I was trying to achieve my goals growing up.

“So to grab a top-10 result and my best race finish in that helmet was a special experience.”

In race one of the Sydney event, Jacobson finished 22nd under lights and then 24th in the final race of the program.

But it was the second race on Sunday that Jacobson and his team at Matt Stone Racing will long remember.

“It was a really rewarding experience,” he said.

“I couldn't be happier with the progress that we have made.

“It just showed the amount of work and progress that we have done . . . it was a massive team effort.

“The team works really hard and they are hungry to do well.

“I feel I still have a lot more to give, it's really exciting.”

The Shepparton export's only other top-10 finishes at the highest level all came as a co-driver.

And last year Jacobson finished 12th as the main driver alongside Dean Fiore at Gold Coast, and 14th in Darwin.

Which is where the speed demon will travel to next on the race calendar for the Darwin Triple Crown.

Jacobson sits 21st on the overall standings ahead of the trip to Hidden Valley Raceway on August 8 and 9.