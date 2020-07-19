Sport

Career best drive for Jacobson among roller-coaster weekend

By Shepparton News

Top shelf: Garry Jacobson secured a career-best finish at the weekend. Picture: Matt Stone Racing.

Garry Jacobson managed a career-best Supercars finish on Sunday, the highlight of a roller-coaster weekend behind the wheel.

The Shepparton product steered his Matt Stone Racing machine into seventh spot in the second of three races at Sydney Motorsport Park — the second round in a row at the venue — after qualifying for the event in the same position.

Jacobson was sixth as the field approached the final lap before Chaz Mostert powered past him, eventually crossing the finish line less than one-and-a-half seconds behind third-placed Scott McLaughlin.

The 28-year-old was one of only seven drivers to start on soft tyres in what was race 11 of the championship, sticking with the same strategy after his lone pit stop.

Jacobson's previous top-10 finishes at the highest level came as co-driver to Jason Bright (eighth and ninth) and Rick Kelly (eighth) at the Bathurst 1000, Gold Coast 600 and Sandown 500 respectively.

He finished 12th as the main driver alongside Dean Fiore at Gold Coast last year, with a previous best solo effort of 14th in Darwin in race 15 of last season's championship.

“Well, that's a wrap for our second attempt at Sydney Motorsport Park,” Jacobson said.

“The team worked so hard considering where we had been from a qualifying perspective, we were beyond 20th when we came here for the first time and then today we qualified seventh.

“It just shows how hard work can pay off, I think I did five days in a row on the simulator and . . . the engineering department spent a massive amount of time on the car setup.

“Just a massive thank you to the team to all of the hard work that went on, the car ran faultlessly, everything is improving and we're getting better and better at every round we get to.”

Either side of his landmark effort Jacobson finished at the back of the pack, 22nd under lights on Saturday night and 24th on Sunday afternoon to wrap up the Truck Assist Sydney SuperSprint and the first dozen races of the championship.

Jacobson is up to 21st on the overall standings ahead of a trip to Hidden Valley Raceway for the Darwin Triple Crown on August 8 and 9.

“I was excited at the (eventually cancelled Melbourne) Grand Prix when we got 12th (in qualifying) there and now our new potential is seventh, so who knows what the rest of the year could have for me,” Jacobson said.

“A massive thanks to everyone for sticking with me, and bring on Darwin.”

