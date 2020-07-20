AFL exports | Kyabram product celebrates milestone in style

It was a memorable milestone match for Kyabram export Nick Holman at the weekend as Gold Coast continued its impressive season.

Holman enjoyed a win in his 50th AFL match, with the Gold Coast Suns triumphing over Sydney in emphatic fashion on Saturday.

The former Kyabram junior booted a goal in the final minutes of the match to seal the Suns’ 13.14 (92) to 9.6 (60) victory at the SCG.

Holman finished with seven disposals, while teammate, and Mooroopna product, Jarrod Harbrow chipped in with 18 touches and four marks in defence.

The 32-point win against the Swans has lifted the Suns back inside the competition's top-eight after seven rounds of the modified season.

Euroa's Jamie Elliott (12 disposals, four tackles) kick-started the weekend with a win in Collingwood's victory against Geelong.

The Pies dominated the Cats in the wet at Perth's Optus Stadium, grinding out a tough 22-point win.

Elliott's Pies were too good for Cobram product Esava Ratugolea (seven disposals) and Finley's Tom Hawkins (11).

Meanwhile, it was a happy night at Metricon Stadium for Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer and Kialla's Alex Keath.

The pair was involved in the Western Bulldogs’ comfortable seven-goal win against Essendon.

Vandermeer kicked a goal and continued his superb start to the season, while Keath (eight disposals and four marks) was a brick wall in defence.

And North Melbourne duo Jy Simpkin (Mooroopna) and Shaun Atley (Rochester) suffered a heavy defeat to a rampaging Richmond outfit.

Atley (15 disposals and four clearances) and Simpkin (14 touches) battled hard for the Roos in the 54-point drubbing.

Elsewhere, Katamatite's Tom Clurey, Echuca's Ollie Wines and Deniliquin's Todd Marshall were involved in a magical win on Sunday.

Teammate Robbie Gray kicked a goal after the siren to deliver Port Adelaide victory against Carlton.

Clurey finished with 12 disposals and four marks and Wines ended on 20 touches, as Gray threaded the needle from 45 m out on a tight angle to hand the Power a 9.10 (64) to 9.7 (61) victory.

And in the other Sunday games, Melbourne claimed back-to-back wins after a red-hot performance from Mooroopna's Clayton Oliver against Hawthorn.

Oliver was named in the Dees’ best players after he racked up 29 possessions, six marks, six tackles and four clearances.

Benalla's Harry Morrison recorded 13 touches and five marks for the Hawks in the 43-point loss.

And Fremantle duo, Seymour's David Mundy (14 disposals) and Moama's Lachie Schultz (seven), were unable to get the Dockers over the line against West Coast.

Lastly, Invergordon product Lachie Ash ended with 14 touches and three marks in Greater Western Sydney's 20-point defeat to the Brisbane Lions.