Basketball | Britten lands at Bendigo Spirit, while Garrick undergoes surgery

Shepparton product Shelby Britten has taken the next step in her promising basketball career.

Britten, 23, has signed at WNBL outfit Bendigo Spirit for the 2020-21 season after spending last season on its extended training squad.

The former Australia and Victoria Country junior representative said she was overjoyed to land a spot on Spirit's roster for the upcoming season.

“I am beyond excited to join the Spirit for the upcoming year,” Britten told Bendigo Spirit media.

“Growing up in Shepparton and playing for Vic Country, the Bendigo Spirit was a program I had always aspired to be a part of.”

The recent announcement caps what has been a bumper 12 months for Britten.

After a stint in the United States, Britten graduated from South Carolina's Newberry College last year.

In her final season with Newberry College's team, the Newberry Wolves, Britten averaged 15.1 points a game and broke the record for most three pointers made in a single season, with 86.

Britten thanked Spirit head coach Tracey York for the opportunity and said she could not wait to continue her development as a player.

“I am grateful that Tracy has given me this opportunity to take that next step,” she said.

“I cannot wait to continue to grow my game and learn off two well accredited coaches in Tracy and Mark (Alabakov) and as well as a range of experienced players we have on our roster.”

● Shepparton's Maddie Garrick has undergone an arthroscopy on her left ankle.

The Melbourne Boomers’ co-captain revealed the extended break in play — due to COVID-19 — allowed her enough time to get the operation done.

Garrick, who re-signed for another season last month, will be on track for a return to the Boomers’ line-up before the WNBL season begins later this year.

“I have been managing my ankle for the last couple of years after injuring it in the semi-finals against Perth in 2018,” Garrick told Melbourne Boomers media.

“With the break in the basketball calendar and being in lockdown again, it seemed to be the best time to get it sorted.”

The WNBL season is slated to start at the end of November.