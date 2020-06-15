Maddie Garrick re-signs with Melbourne Boomers

Although it's still the off-season Shepparton's Maddie Garrick continues to score buckets off the court.

The talented guard will don the purple and gold for a sixth season after re-signing with WNBL outfit the Melbourne Boomers.

Garrick, who co-captained the Boomers last season, put pen to paper on Thursday to extend her career at the top-level.

Garrick, 28, will get a chance to add to her two-WNBL titles when the delayed 2020-21 season starts in November.

Th Australian 3x3 gold medal hero said she was looking forward to getting stuck in to the upcoming campaign.

“I’m looking forward to building on from an exceptional season for the club last season,” Garrick said.

“I am looking forward to getting back to work more than ever after everything that’s happened in the world over the past months.”

The Shepparton product said a range of factors helped make the decision to re-sign an easy one.

“I absolutely love playing for this club — the fans, the environment, the professionalism and also the culture that we have created amongst the team,” she said.

“These are just a few central reasons as to why I’ll be returning to the club for my sixth season, as well as continuing on in the role as co-captain.”

In other WNBL news, the upcoming season has been altered due to the impact of COVID-19.

The start-date has been delayed a month and the season shortened, with each team playing 21 regular season games.

The opening round will tip-off on the weekend of November 20-22, while the grand final series will be held across March 25-31.