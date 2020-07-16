Sport

Oddie - Coaching casualty and family trends

By Shepparton News

First runner, first winner: Ben Hayes, alongside Tom Dabernig, kicked off Lindsay Park's new era in style last week. Picture: AAP.

Oddie has been keeping a keen eye on the Twittersphere and found a pair of gold nuggets across the past week to share with his loyal followers.

Coaching casualty

Katandra product David Teague found himself on Carlton's injury list ahead of round six after a training mishap left him in a moon boot.

The head coach of the Blues — who last took to the field in an AFL match in 2006 — fractured his foot while joining in a session with his charges.

Carlton fitness guru Andrew Russell broke the news to the club's Twitter followers on Friday.

“Welcome to this week’s injury report. We’ve had the big dog go down,” he said.

“Whenever we come out of the session with a fractured foot, we are always pretty concerned about that. But absolutely got the boys up, they thought it was hysterical.

“The problem with Teaguey is that he thinks he should be playing. I still think he is going to talk to the board about getting a playing contract.

“Bang over on the ankle, done. Out for the count, out for the rest of the session. MRI result, fractured foot.

“But he’s been in pretty good spirits, surprising that someone fractured their foot and have to bounce back. He took the team meeting about two hours later, no worries whatsoever in the moon boot.

“I’d think he’d be out for a long time. A long, long time.”

Premium first-up form

As reported earlier in the week, Lindsay Park Racing's ‘new’ training partnership Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes kicked their era off with a win in their debut race.

Shrewd followers of the Euroa stable should have seen it coming though, with David Hayes saluting with his first runner as the main man in 1990 and again in 2016 when Ben officially joined the team.

That certainly is some impressive first-up form.

