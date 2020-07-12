Lindsay Park’s new trainer partnership kicks off with a win

It was a memorable first race for Lindsay Park's new training partnership, Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes.

The Euroa pair saluted in its debut race as an official two-man training combination on Friday.

A classy victory by Stormborn ($2.15) in race one at Pakenham handed the duo an ideal start to life at the helm of Lindsay Park.

The win came after Hayes’ father, David, relinquished his Australian training licence last week, as he made his return to Hong Kong racing.

Racing Victoria announced that the Hall of Fame trainer reinquished his licence on July 9 and confirmed the new partnership of Dabernig and Hayes.

The change has Dabernig become Lindsay Park's fifth head trainer.

Hayes spoke to racing.com following Stormborn's win and suggested there was a hint of luck in the duo grabbing the win with its first runner.

“That's fantastic, we've got a 100 per cent strike rate,” Hayes told racing.com

“I would like to say we planned it, but we weren't exactly sure when the changeover would happen, so we were a bit lucky with this one.”

Luck aside, Hayes said his legendary horse trainer father had allowed ample time for him and Dabernig to feel accustomed to the role.

“Dad has left it to Tom and I to do most of the work over the past eight months, so I don't think too much will change,” Hayes said.

“Dad's taught both Tom and I well, we know the processes and we know how to train from the farm, so I'm looking forward to the future.”

With the 2019-20 racing calendar near its end, the old Hayes, Hayes and Dabernig trainer partnership leads the Melbourne metropolitan premiership with 68 wins.

The trio leads Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace (59 wins).

However, the personnel change at Lindsay Park has added intrigue to the final weeks of the premiership.

Racing Victoria has declared that any winner from the pair between July 10-31 will not be added to the current tally of wins that the old partnership sits on.

Which means Maher and Eustace could clinch the title and add it to their overall Victorian training premiership.