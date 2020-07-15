Maher’s Musings - No more dancing around in search for most famous sportsperson

It is time to stop skirting the elephant in the room.

In the hunt for the most famous sportsperson from each town in the Goulburn Valley and its surrounds, Musings HQ has been slowly chewing through some of the smaller towns in the region.

But really, we have been dancing around the fact that we have to decide on just two Sheppartonians to battle it out for ultimate supremacy and represent the city in the eventual bracket which will decide the overall winner of this elongated competition.

We had decided to leave the main event until last, but after some soul searching over the break we have changed our mind — as is our prerogative.

The nominations have not exactly flowed like the Goulburn River after a week of rain for many towns, but for Shepparton the field of entrants is fierce.

It is now up to us to deliberate on which pair heads through to the next stage of the search, joining the following list of entrants.

Dick Clay and Garry Lyon (Kyabram), Keith Warburton and Gaye Eaton (Tatura), Damian Drum and Michael Scandolera (Congupna), Sir Doug Nicholls and Des Campbell (Tongala), David Teague and Rod Grinter (Katandra), Pat O'Kane and Glenn Crawford (Katamatite), Rhonda Cator and Frank Tuck (Strathmerton), Joan Coldwell and Ray Manley (Merrigum), Lawrie Casey and Norma Sefton-Rowston (Girgarre), Garry Jacobson and Justin Lister (Mooroopna), Merv Hughes and Dick O'Bree (Euroa), Leon Baker and Ian Shelton (Avenel), Shane Crawford and Tom Hawkins (Geelong), Adam Gilchrist and Leo Barry Jr (Deniliquin), Tom Rockliff and Baden Cooke (Benalla), Allan Jeans and Ingo Renner (Tocumwal), Craig Ednie and Daniel Howe (Rennie), Billy Brownless and Mick Dowdle (Jerilderie), Bert Honeychurch and Brian Gleeson (Berrigan), Beth Hancox and Kerrie Gray (Stanhope), Anthony Stevens and Michael Stevens (Waaia), Steele Sidebottom and Ryan Sidebottom (Tallygaroopna), David Mundy and Gabe Richards (Seymour), Sir Hubert Opperman and Dave Williams (Rochester), Bert Kearney and Leo Dwyer (Murchison), Black Caviar and the 1964 men's coxed pair (Nagambie), Kevin Koopman and Tim Reilly (Yarroweyah), Mal McLeod and Daniel Harris (Rushworth), Matthew Elliott (Lancaster).

Due to the sheer volume of worthy nominations here, we will just focus on Shepparton this week.

SHEPPARTON

Nominees: Glenn James, Brett Lancaster, Liz Taverner, Christine Dobson, Louise Dobson, Stephen Fairless, Max Carlos, Don Ducat, Grace Edwards, David McKenzie, Dennis Myers, Raelee Thompson, Ken Tyquin, Barry Vagg, Shaun O'Brien.

Musings: There is no coincidence that most of the names on this list come directly from the Greater Shepparton Sports Hall of Fame. When the work has already been done, you certainly do not ignore it. But how do we then decide which two of these stars make the cut? There's Shepparton's first Olympian Max Carlos, who captured the hearts of the Goulburn Valley throughout his career in the boxing ring at the top level. Fellow Olympians Christine and Louise Dobson, Stephen Fairless and Brett Lancaster are also high up in the reckoning of this list, not to mention the rest of the names which appear above. But Musings HQ has gravitated to two names here time and time again. Raelee Thompson captained her country four times across 16 Tests and 23 one-day internationals and is a life member of Cricket Victoria for her efforts. And while he may not have done it at the international level, Ken Tyquin is widely considered the most talented sportsperson to have ever graced the Goulburn Valley with his presence. From football and cricket to tennis and badminton — as well as some golf and table tennis — Tyquin was a master of all trades in his heyday and his name in synonymous with sport in Shepparton.