Maher’s Musings - Search continues

The hunt continues at Musings HQ for the most famous sportsperson in each town among the Goulburn Valley and surrounds.

For those just joining the search party, grab yourself a hi-vis vest and get to work.

We have whittled down the nominations to a final two in 26 of the 49 towns initially listed at the start of this exercise, meaning we still have a long way to go until we can pit them all against each other in the eventual battle royale.

Here is what we have so far in terms of the town duels.

Dick Clay and Garry Lyon (Kyabram), Keith Warburton and Gaye Eaton (Tatura), Damian Drum and Michael Scandolera (Congupna), Sir Doug Nicholls and Des Campbell (Tongala), David Teague and Rod Grinter (Katandra), Pat O'Kane and Glenn Crawford (Katamatite), Rhonda Cator and Frank Tuck (Strathmerton), Joan Coldwell and Ray Manley (Merrigum), Lawrie Casey and Norma Sefton-Rowston (Girgarre), Garry Jacobson and Justin Lister (Mooroopna), Merv Hughes and Dick O'Bree (Euroa), Leon Baker and Ian Shelton (Avenel), Shane Crawford and Tom Hawkins (Geelong), Adam Gilchrist and Leo Barry Jr (Deniliquin), Tom Rockliff and Baden Cooke (Benalla), Allan Jeans and Ingo Renner (Tocumwal), Craig Ednie and Daniel Howe (Rennie), Billy Brownless and Mick Dowdle (Jerilderie), Bert Honeychurch and Brian Gleeson (Berrigan), Beth Hancox and Kerrie Gray (Stanhope), Anthony Stevens and Michael Stevens (Waaia), Steele Sidebottom and Ryan Sidebottom (Tallygaroopna), David Mundy and Gabe Richards (Seymour), Sir Hubert Opperman and Dave Williams (Rochester), Bert Kearney and Leo Dwyer (Murchison), Black Caviar and the 1964 men's coxed pair (Nagambie).

This week we will dive into a couple more before taking a short break to gather our strength for the run to the finish.

This will allow you to nominate more sportspeople for the remaining towns, as the list is otherwise becoming very footballer-based.

YARROWEYAH

Nominees: Kevin Koopman, Tim Reilly.

Musings: A pair of Yarroweyah footballers and life members who certainly knew where the goals were will battle it out here. Kevin Koopman once booted 143 goals in a season, while Tim Reilly — who played further up the field — notched 118.

RUSHWORTH

Nominees: Mal McLeod, Daniel Harris.

Musings: A gun cricketer in Mal McLeod and a former junior who went on to play AFL in Daniel Harris will compete for Rushworth's crown.

LANCASTER

Nominee: Matthew Elliott.

Musings: No opponent was found for Matthew Elliott to clash against in order to be named Lancaster's most famous sportsperson — and Musings HQ agrees.

That leaves 20 more towns to decide when this columnist returns from a break, and more nominations are needed.

Shepparton remains open and will be the last to be decided due to the sheer number of nominees, but the other towns need your input.

Echuca, Mansfield, Ardmona, Undera, Toolamba, Dookie, Longwood, Violet Town, Nathalia, Numurkah, Barooga, Cobram, Moama, Mulwala, Tungamah, Blighty, Mathoura, Picola and Katunga also need more nominations, so send in your thoughts to [email protected] or contact The News via social media.