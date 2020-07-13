Tat Chat - Hill Top Golf Club

HILL TOP GOLF

Rain at the weekend had many golfers leave the clubs in the garage, but 42 stalwarts took to sodden fairways on Saturday to compete in the stableford competition sponsored by the Ashcroft family.

Paul “Bart” Newman won B-grade with 41 points off a 28 handicap and Daniel Maher was runner-up with 40 points off a 22 handicap shaming the many golfers who struggled to reach half of that score.

John Dellar won A-grade with 34 points off a 12 handicap, while James Peck scored 33 off eight.

Ball-winners: Jarrod Taylor 38, Ryan Lindsay, Ryan Butler and Scott Perry 33, Domenic Cricelli and Perry Drazpauskas 32, Ty Guiney and Michael Mulcahy 31 on a countback.

Midweek: Trevor Allen won Tuesday’s stableford event with 39 points off a 20 handicap, Ron Popple was runner-up with 37 and consolation balls went to Graham Meneilly 36, John Keller 35 and Ross Kelly 34.

Ron Popple went one better on Thursday, winning the stableford competition with 36 points off a 15 handicap, Ryan Lindsay was runner-up with 35 and line-balls went to James Peck, Lou Villani and Jeff Baker 33, Leigh Thornton and Tom McConchie 32 on countback.

IGA chook run: Phyl Fiddes won Thursday’s event with nett 34, Ty Guiney was runner-up with 36 on countback and line-balls went to Dave Roberts and Paul Newman 36, Jan Coe and Scott Carter 37.

Coming events: Fingers will be crossed for a dry course on Saturday for the running of the Perry Ag Farmers’ Day.

It is a two-person gentsomes event for men and for women (not mixed) with generous trophies and catering.

Entries must be made online.

Shocker from the vaults (2010): Ross Thomas’ drive ended in the trees to the right of the fourth fairway and he took out a tree-wood to hit a fade shot up the fairway.

Unfortunately, he topped the ball and then shaped to throw the offending club as far as possible.

Unfortunately again, he lost his footing in the gumnuts and twigs, the club went up in the air, Ross landed on his back and the club landed on top of him.

It was some time before order could be restored.

HILL TOP WOMEN'S

The forecast was for a wet day, but as sometimes happens, the day turned out to be sunny and perfect for golf.

The stableford event was sponsored by Tatura Post Office.

Women golfers convey their sympathies to Captain Bev on the passing of her mother.

Liz Mulcahy won A-grade with 31 points. Runner-up was Heather Long with 29 points.

Grade winner was Deb Reilly with 34 points, who ended up with the best score of the day.

Kerry Gross was runner-up with 33 points, both players reduced their handicap by .6 and .59 respectively.

Ball winners: Lois Rogers 30, Josie De Ieso and Sue Turnbull 29 points.

Nine-hole competition: Roylyn Harris won the voucher with 14 points, while Gail Meneilly won a ball with 13 points.

Committee meeting: Wednesday at 9 am before golf.

Wednesday’s event: Stroke, Monthly Medal: Sponsor: Drummond Golf and Newton’s Parcel Service.

Nine-hole competition: Stroke: Front nine.