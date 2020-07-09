List of V/AFL All-Australian players from the GVL

Sport
List of V/AFL All-Australian players from the GVLBy Aydin Payne
Welcome back to the last segment of The News' foray into VFL/AFL players recruited directly from the Goulburn Valley League.
With help from the GVL and its clubs, we kicked things off by delving into the numbers surrounding the list of players that have been recruited.
And last week we highlighted the players from Stanhope, Tatura and Tongala.
Today we list the players from the region who were named All-Australian players.
Out of the nine GVL players to be crowned, only two have been named in the team twice.
We hope you enjoyed seeing the range of recruited players and let the us know if there is anything you would like to see next.
All-Australian
Brett Deledio (Kyabram) — Richmond (243 games) GWS (32) 197 goals, All-Australian 2012, 2015
Steven King (Shepparton) — Geelong (193) St Kilda (47) 83 goals, All-Australian 2000
Garry Lyon (Kyabram) — Melbourne (226) 426 goals, All-Australian 1993, 1994, 1995
David Mundy (Seymour) — Fremantle (316*) 137 goals*, All-Australian 2015
Clayton Oliver (Mooroopna) — Melbourne (83*) 26 goals*, All-Australian 2018
Tom Rockliff (Benalla) — Brisbane (154) Port Adelaide (39*) 96 goals*, All-Australian 2014
Anthony Stevens (Shepparton) — North Melbourne (252) 112 goals, All-Australian 1998
Steven Tingay (Shepparton) — Melbourne (162) 84 goals, All-Australian 1994
Adem Yze (Shepparton United) — Melbourne (271) 234 goals, All-Australian 2002