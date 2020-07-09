List of V/AFL All-Australian players from the GVL

And last week we highlighted the players from Stanhope, Tatura and Tongala.

Today we list the players from the region who were named All-Australian players.

Out of the nine GVL players to be crowned, only two have been named in the team twice.

We hope you enjoyed seeing the range of recruited players and let the us know if there is anything you would like to see next.

All-Australian

Brett Deledio (Kyabram) — Richmond (243 games) GWS (32) 197 goals, All-Australian 2012, 2015

Steven King (Shepparton) — Geelong (193) St Kilda (47) 83 goals, All-Australian 2000

Garry Lyon (Kyabram) — Melbourne (226) 426 goals, All-Australian 1993, 1994, 1995

David Mundy (Seymour) — Fremantle (316*) 137 goals*, All-Australian 2015

Clayton Oliver (Mooroopna) — Melbourne (83*) 26 goals*, All-Australian 2018

Tom Rockliff (Benalla) — Brisbane (154) Port Adelaide (39*) 96 goals*, All-Australian 2014

Anthony Stevens (Shepparton) — North Melbourne (252) 112 goals, All-Australian 1998

Steven Tingay (Shepparton) — Melbourne (162) 84 goals, All-Australian 1994

Adem Yze (Shepparton United) — Melbourne (271) 234 goals, All-Australian 2002