Club-by-Club list of of V/AFL players recruited from the GVL

By Shepparton News

Michael Stevens

Welcome back for another segment of The News' foray into VFL/AFL players recruited directly from the Goulburn Valley League.

With help from the GVL and its clubs, we kicked things off by delving into the numbers surrounding the list of players that have been recruited.

Following on from last week, where we highlighted the players from Shepparton and Shepparton United, this week we look at the products from Stanhope, Tatura and Tongala.

Stay tuned for next week's final segment, as we wrap up the list of All-Australian players.

The games and goals for current players are taken at the end of last season.

STANHOPE

Bert Connolly — Footscray (11 games) 1951-52

Ellis Hicks — South Melbourne (five) one goal 1956

TATURA

Bruce Baker — Fitzroy (16 games) four goals 1969-70

Adrian Battiston — Melbourne (96) Sydney (nine) 78 goals 1982-89

Sean Charles — Melbourne (47) Carlton (one) St Kilda (eight) 66 goals 1992-2000

Roy Dick — Carlton (one) 1923

Bill Fischer — Melbourne (one) 1909

Frank Huggard — Richmond (33) two goals 1919-25

Paul Payne — Melbourne (28) Carlton (five) five goals 1985-89

George Pennicott — St Kilda (one) 1923

Bill Pritchard — Geelong (21) 1948-51

Barry Smith — Carlton (six) seven goals 1960

Michael Stevens — Port Adelaide (17) North Melbourne (44) 19 goals 1999-2005

Alan Thorpe — Sydney (three) Footscray (12) 28 goals 1992-94

Peter Warburton — Carlton (four) one goal 1971-72

Matthew Wilkins — Hawthorn (two) 1929

Arch Wilson — Carlton (31) one goal 1910-13

TONGALA

Blake Campbell — Carlton (eight games) two goals 2002

Brad Campbell — Melbourne (one) 1994

Ian Graham — Collingwood (63) 131 goals 1963-69

Brendon Parker — Carlton (five) three goals 1992-93

