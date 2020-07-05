Sport

Walking Flying gets the job done for Lindsay Park Racing

By Aydin Payne

Absolutely flying: Euroa's Lindsay Park Racing stable enjoyed a cracking win on Final's Day at Flemington on Saturday. The stable's Walking Flying claimed its third straight win with victory in the Silver Bowl Series Final. Picture: AAP

Lindsay Park Racing's promising filly Walking Flying is airborne at the moment.

The three-year-old claimed her third straight victory on Saturday, saluting in the Silver Bowl Series Final (1600 m) at Flemington.

Walking Flying ($7.50) claimed a thrilling victory by a length ahead of Grinzinger Allee in race seven to take out the $110,000 race.

It takes her career record now to 14-4-0-3.

Saturday's success has extended the Hayes and Dabernig training partnership's lead in the Melbourne trainers’ premiership to nine wins.

Co-trainer Ben Hayes was thrilled with the victory when he spoke to racing.com after the race.

“She's in fantastic form,” Hayes said in a post-race interview.

“To win like she did today was a big thrill.

“I thought it was a very good ride by Jamie, he had to be very patient and he found the gaps at the right time and she gave him a good sprint.”

The in-form Tavistock filly was stuck in traffic at the 400 m mark, before jockey Jamie Mott found a gap on the inside and burst through at the final furlong.

After jumping from the inside barrier, Mott settled Walking Flying three-back and on the rail.

Speaking after the win, Mott said he was happy to find the inside run after moving to the outside.

“I was happy with the run I had, getting into the straight I came out and then I looked to my inside and it looked like it opened up,” he said.

“She's racing so well and once she got the room, she was really good with the 60 kg.”

Mott has ridden Walking Flying to each of her past three straight wins.

Hayes was full of praise for Mott and hinted at the pairing between the two continuing well into the future.

“He (Jamie) has got a great relationship with this horse,” he said.

“He can stay on her for as long as he likes if he keeps riding like that.”

