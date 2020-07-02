Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria.

The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have competed in the southern state.

Shepparton's Garry Jacobson will have to wait a bit longer to race on his home track following yesterday's decision.

Winton Motor Raceway was scheduled to host the fourth round of the championship from July 18-19.

The fourth round has been moved to Sydney Motorsport Park, which held the restart of the Supercars Championship last weekend.

Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said the successful return of the championship in Sydney meant it was logical to return to the location for the revised round four event.

“Following discussions with all government health authorities on the new interstate restrictions, the practicable solution is to go back to Sydney Motorsport Park later this month,” Seamer said.

“Sydney Motorsport Park was a logical choice as we have a proven track record of completing a safe event there based on what we achieved last week.”

The unexpected fixture change will also have fans return trackside.

“Following NSW State Government guidance, we are thrilled that we will be able to accommodate fans each day of the July event,” Seamer said.

And spectators will be spaced out under the bright lights at Sydney Motorsport Park with night racing to return for the upcoming event.

The Eastern Creek racetrack was pencilled in to host the season finale in December under lights.

The Sydney Supersprint event will have a Saturday night race, followed by two day races on the Sunday.

There will be strict measures in place to ensure competing teams remain isolated throughout the two-day fiesta of racing.

“All personnel at the event successfully maintained social distancing at Sydney Motorsport Park last weekend and will adhere to the same protocols for the event,” Seamer said.