Sport

Garry Jacobson resumes Supercars season

By Alex Mitchell

Back in business: Shepparton's Garry Jacobson enjoyed his time back on the racetrack at the weekend.

V8 Supercars action returned at the weekend with the Sydney SuperSprint — and Shepparton's Garry Jacobson will be hoping he is better for the run.

Jacobson, who pre-event targeted top-15 finishes for the remainder of the season, was particularly competitive in the first of the weekend's three races with a 16th-place result, but could only find 21st and 19th in the final two drives.

He started the first 32-lap race 20th on the grid and found four places through the run, and Jacobson said being back on the track had been thrilling.

“We have just finished our first round since lockdown began,” Jacobson said.

“It was great to experience the Supercar again and be back racing. It was so much fun out there.

“The soft tyre was pretty tricky to learn to be honest, but I felt like we got better and better as the weekend went on.”

It was the first Supercars event since the season was suspended midway through the Albert Park-hosted Melbourne 400 in March, with eight rounds to come before the series wraps up in December.

With no fans in attendance and a plethora of different rules in existence due to coronavirus restrictions, Jacobson said it had been a different vibe in Sydney.

“The atmosphere was weird with no fans around. You remember why you have fans in the first place when they aren't there,” he said.

“I can't wait to have everybody back at the track.

“In terms of the new rules and the regulations, and all the mixed sets of tyres meant we had to carry some second hand tyres in some races and then have an advantage with the fresher sets in others.”

With plenty of racing set to come, Jacobson said he would look for a big lift at the next event, to be held at his home track of Winton on July 18-19.

“We are still learning, we are still hungry and we are still a competitive team,” he said.

“We are going to go back to the drawing board, I'll go to Winton with Zane, and we are going to try and better these results each time we hit the track.”

