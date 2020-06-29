Sport

Shepparton product off to Austria for 3x3 Olympic Qualifiers

By Aydin Payne

Olympic hopes alive: Shepparton's Maddie Garrick will represent Australia at the 3x3 Olympic Qualifying tournament next year in Austria. Picture: FIBA.

Shepparton product Maddie Garrick will head to Europe next year for the next step of her journey to the Tokyo Olympics.

The basketball star will be jetting off to Austria with the Australian team that will contest the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying tournament.

FIBA confirmed last week that the qualifying event would take place in Graz, Austria from May 26-30 following its postponement in March.

The 3x3 Olympic qualifiers were slated to be held in India, however, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the event taking place.

The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 23 to August 8 next year.

Garrick — a 3x3 gold medal winner — will be joined in Austria by teammates Rebecca Cole, Keely Froling, Kelsey Griffin, Alice Kunek and coach Dave Biwer.

There will be 20 female and male teams from 36 different countries competing for six spots (three per gender) at Tokyo.

Ranked 18th in the world, the Australian women's team will be playing in pool B against Japan, Iran, Ukraine and Turkmenistan.

But before Garrick heads off to the Olympic Qualifiers in Austria, the talented guard has the upcoming WNBL season to take care of first.

Fresh off her recent re-signing with the Melbourne Boomers, Garrick will be on the hunt to add to her two WNBL titles when the season tips off in November.

