Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Clunk, clunk, clunk.

Can you hear that sound?

It is the sound of hundreds of mugs on an assembly line, freshly made and ready to be plastered with Payney's Punt on the side.

We are back for another edition and after three soul searching weekends, we are back to a place where we last tasted a profit.

Although this time, Payney's Punt has welcomed two guest selectors in Outside the Box and Maher's Musings to join us on the assembly line.

Racing returns to Caulfield tomorrow and it's a nine-race card on the table for us to sink our teeth into.

Expect the Soft 6 track to be upgraded to a Good 4 and the rail is out 12 m from its true position.

TABs opened up during the week and if you are heading to your local tomorrow to yell "Kobe" with your scrunched up losing tickets, please remember to gamble responsibly.

Race 1. 11.50 am — Super Vobis 2-Y-O (1100 m)

A lot of inexperience in the opener, but plenty of value for the punter. Market has moved towards experienced runner Euphoric Summer (1) after her runner-up finish last start. Placed in a Group Three in December and is second-up tomorrow. Has two placings at this stage of her preparation. Query is the 61 kg. And expect a good showing from Yulong Island (4). We understand the dislike for Yulong named horses, but this colt finished in the placings in only start last summer and those horses have since gone on to win. Clean Machine (12) resumes after 20 weeks after making her debut in the Group Two Blue Diamond Prelude. Will be better off for that run and can sneak a place.

Top tip: Clean Machine EW

Race 2. 12.25 pm — BM78 (1600 m)

Expect a forward showing from Thought Of That (1) and 12,9,5. Kaplumpich (2) just missed out at this track behind Heptagon (who has since won twice) and the claim will help. Guest selector Outside the Box has landed on I Could Do Better (7). Ran a slashing 7th in first start in Australia, and expect a better showing here. Has won second-up before and on soft and good ground. Rises in weight and has drawn the wide barrier. Might end up too far back but we will back OTB in.

Top tip: I Could Do Better

Race 3. 1 pm — Hcp (1440 m)

In the third of the day, it looks to be Mystery Shot (7) who will take on the leading position from Stardayz (10). Maher's Musings has settled on lightly raced gelding Arctic Wolf (4). Career record of four starts for a win and three placings. Blinkers go on for the first time and gets the inside barrier. Has a good turn of foot and will ping late in the piece. Only query is whether he will get too far back around Caulfield.

Top tip: Arctic Wolf

Race 4. 1.35 pm — BM84 (1200 m)

A wide-open affair here, but it looks like Power O'hata (5) will push forward from barrier two. Gets a 2 kg claim and that will then have her drop almost 6 kg from her last race. Chased down the winner at Sandown and looks like she might relish racing around Caulfield. Watch the market on Gina's Hope (11), finds herself with a large claim and normally comes to hand quickly. And Gododdin (4) will be there abouts, loves this track with a couple of wins and will push forward with Power O'hata.

Top tip: Power O'hata EW

Race 5. 2.10 pm — Hcp (1200 m)

Looks like the leading hopefuls will all try and push forward and set the pace. Felicia (4) has done nothing wrong in her past couple of starts and gets a chance to win tomorrow. Missed out at this track and distance a few weeks ago when Broadwayandfourth flew home. Stays at 56 kg which is a big tick. Merited (3) placed last week in the Creswick Stakes behind Front Page, but has drawn the car park here. And Night Express (5) returns from a let-up and should relish the drop in weight. Has placed each time at this distance.

Top tip: Felicia

Race 6. 2.50 pm — Hcp (1000 m)

Looks a battle between Ms Catherine (1) and Iconic Star (2) after the two shared the placings at Moonee Valley. Iconic Star got the chocolates that day, but rises in weight here. If the ground dries up we think Ms Catherine will be hard to chase down. Is unbeaten on good footing and placed when resuming on a soft track. Has won second-up before. Bit of value in Brazen Brando (10) who is on the hunt for a hat-trick. Greets them with a low weight and is a knock-out chance.

Top tip: Ms Catherine

Race 7. 3.30 pm — BM84 (1100 m)

Expect a fast tempo here, with 9, 5, 12 to lead. A lot of love for in-form runner Alfa Oro (9) who has won three-straight. Last start winner at Flemington and looks a solid type. Lindsay Park's Ruban Bleu (7) earned plenty of admirers for his latest win which came with Lachie King in the saddle. The duo suit up here and come in with less weight, but the shorter distance might hurt. Sansom (3) beat home Ms Catherine last time out and finished runner-up. Has drawn a wide barrier, but will race on the speed which we like to see. Yet to win at this trip, but the 2 kg claim helps.

Top tip: Sansom

Race 8. 4.05 pm — Hcp (2000 m)

No surprises to see Harbour Views (4) at short odds. Ran a superb race last start at Moonee Valley at this distance and cruised to victory. Can handle soft and good ground and has won here before. John Allen stays in the saddle and all indicators point to another strong showing tomorrow. We would rather hunt for an each-way bet with Double You Tee (3), who was excellent behind Harbour Views at Moonee Valley. Tahlia Hope can claim 2 kg which will suit the gelding. Has placed in all six runs at this distance. And bit of value in Mirimar (8) who returns from a seven-week break. Won at this track this prep and finished second in the Warrnambool Cup last start. Is jumping from barrier three and will race on the speed. A 2 kg weight claim a bonus.

Top tip: Harbour Views

Race 9. 4.38 pm — BM84 (1440 m)

Plenty of value in the last leg of the quaddie if you can make it. Fingers crossed Victoria Star (13) gets a chance to run after his late scratching last week. Has been racing well and won first-up in front of some good types. Stepped up to 1400 m and missed out behind Heptagon. Is unbeaten on soft ground and stays at 56 kg. Best of the day. And a Payney's Punt favourite Inn Keeper (2) is running here, big query at the distance, but he is racing well.

Top tip: Victoria Star

Best of the day

When: Tomorrow

Where: Caulfield

Race 9: Victoria Star (13)