Sport

Sporting codes reveal updated return to train and play guidelines

By Aydin Payne

Return to action: Competition soccer for people aged under 18 can resume following Football Victoria's updated guidelines.

Three of Victoria's biggest winter sporting codes have revealed their updated return to train and play protocols.

Following the State Government's decision to tighten coronavirus restrictions, AFL Victoria, Football Victoria and Netball Victoria have all updated their COVID-19 guidelines.

In compliance with the government's decision to allow contact sport for ages under 18 to resume, the three codes have all given the green light for junior competition to begin.

However, competition for people aged over 18 cannot commence in these sports until next month.

And in accordance with the government's public gathering restriction, spectators can only be in groups not greater than 10 and spread around the playing field.

Each updated protocol from the three codes can be accessed online.

● AFL Victoria has said full contact training can commence July 13 and competition on July 20 for people aged over 18.

Until those dates, people aged under 18 can begin full contact training and competition if they adhere to the protocols put in place.

Only players and officials are allowed on the ground during breaks and at training, with spectators banned from heading out to the huddle.

And each club must have one COVID Safety Officer who must undertake the free Federal
Government online COVID-19 Infection Control Training prior to recommencement of any activity.

● Last week Football Victoria announced its return to play dates and has released a number of protocols that must be followed.

Attendees at training and competition are encouraged to provide details and confirmation whether they have downloaded the COVIDSafe app for the purposes of contact tracing.

And matches must have staggered start times to minimise risk of congregation, with a gap of no less than 15 minutes in between scheduled training sessions or matches.

● Lastly, Netball Victoria has allowed contact training and competition in indoor and outdoor courts for people aged under 18.

There is no limit on indoor numbers for ages under 18, however, it is capped at 20 people per space for adults.

And no spectators are allowed for indoor venues.

The governing body has released a checklist for clubs and associations to use in preparation.

