GV Suns get return to play dates

By Alex Mitchell

Ready to go: The National Premier League season is set to return next month.

Goulburn Valley Suns’ juniors and seniors are scheduled to return to action next month after Football Victoria confirmed return to play dates on Friday.

National Premier League juniors will resume their season on July 4, while the senior NPL2 campaign will begin three weeks later on July 25.

But Suns president Mick Crisera said the club was obliged to take a cautious approach to things, particularly when welcoming Melbourne-based clubs to Shepparton.

“At the moment we're doing all we can in preparation for those dates,” Crisera said.

“There's still possibly some doubt with the seniors with (Saturday's) announcements in terms of senior competitive sport.

“Our juniors, we're still working towards July 4, that first weekend will be a double-header, obviously we're looking closely at those first two weeks and which clubs will be coming to town.

“Our utmost concern is the health and safety of our members and the larger community, so we'll be taking it week by week. We don't want to be the risk to the region by bringing cases in when there are no cases here.”

With relegation suspended throughout the Football Victoria pyramid, the Suns’ seniors did have the option of opting out of this season, but Crisera said the squad had banded together to ensure it could take to the field.

“We had a cut-off date of last Friday and we were able to say we're definitely committed to playing seniors,” he said.

“It's one positive of the situation, the good will of our senior players is what's meant we're able to play. The financial situation has meant we can't pay as normal, but they've taken a significant reduction.

“It's a huge plus for the club and the community.”

