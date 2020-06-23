Invergordon’s Lachie Ash begins AFL journey

Birthday presents do not come much better than an AFL debut according to Lachie Ash.

The Greater Western Sydney Giants footballer celebrated his 19th birthday on Sunday following Friday night's match against the Western Bulldogs.

Last year's No. 4 draft pick lived out his boyhood dream when he ran out onto Marvel Stadium for the Giants’ round three contest.

“Best birthday present yet I reckon,” Ash said.

“It was an incredible experience — a dream come true.

“I wasn't expecting it at all, when (coach) Leon (Cameron) announced it on Thursday morning I was shocked.

“It didn't feel real and it wasn't until later that night at the hotel that it sunk in.”

The Invergordon export earned his call-up following an injury to teammate Toby Greene and slotted into the Giants’ backline.

Ash ended the game with seven disposals and three marks in the four-goal loss.

“With no crowd it kind of felt like any other game, it was different, definitely not having a crowd made the nerves stay in check,” Ash said.

“I had a little bit of time after the game back at the hotel where I was able to reflect on the match.

“But before and during the game I was just focused on doing my role for the team.”

Ash, a premiership player at Shepparton in 2018, was thrown right into the heat of a fiery rivalry between his Giants and the Bulldogs.

The first term was full of scuffles that would then erupt into a large melee on the three-quarter time siren.

Ash conceded he "steered well clear" as emotions between the two sides spilled over.

“We have a good rivalry with the Bulldogs and I thought going in that it would be a really hot contest,” he said.

“I felt like I had a good start, I was running around like a headless chook. But I faded out at the end, I was pretty gassed.

“That was probably the biggest learning curve, having consistency over four quarters.

“And the fact you have to be on your toes all the time and be accountable for your opponent.”

The former Shepparton and Katandra footballer had a familiar Goulburn Valley name on the opposing side.

Mooroopna's Laitham Vandermeer suited up for the Doggies in his second game and it left footy fans from the region with flashbacks to when the two footballers’ fathers played against one another in Goulburn Valley League.

“I played Bushies with Laith in 2018, so I know him really well,” Ash said.

“We crossed paths a couple of times during the game and we had a chat after the game.

“And it was great to see him make his debut the other week.”

As always, the humble teenager was quick to thank the efforts and contribution of his parents and former football clubs.

“Mum and Dad watched from home, but I was able to see them quickly on Saturday for my birthday,” he said.

“I wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for them.

“You never forget where you come from. And I'm really thankful for all the support from my old clubs Shepparton and Katandra."