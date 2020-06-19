Lachie Ash with Giant shoes to fill

Invergordon’s Lachie Ash will make his AFL debut for the Greater Western Sydney Giants tonight.

A knee injury to Giants star Toby Greene has opened the door for the 18-year-old half-back runner, who will grace Marvel Stadium against the Western Bulldogs.

News of his inclusion was broken to Ash on Thursday morning, where he was stunned to hear his name called on the team list.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” Ash told gwsgiants.com.au yesterday.

“We had training last night and I thought that if I was playing, I might have got told last night so it’s a bit of a shock but a good shock, that’s for sure.”

Ash, a premiership winner with the Shepparton Bears, was chosen by Greater Western Sydney as the fourth pick in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

“Smile, Ashy, smile!”



An emotional Kia Power to Surprise as a shocked Lachie Ash learns of his debut and calls his parents to tell them the news. pic.twitter.com/PprmhYUXqu — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) June 18, 2020

According to Giants coach Leon Cameron, Ash has ticked all the boxes since touching down in the harbour.

"He’s done everything right since he’s arrived,” Cameron said.

“He’s a diligent young kid who’ll fit in nicely in our back half. He’s a powerful and quick young player and he’s forced us to play him as he’s in really good form.

“We look forward to welcoming him into the team for a big clash (tonight).”

Ash’s selection sums up a whirlwind week for local football.

He will make his debut five days on from Mooroopna product Laitham Vandermeer’s first AFL outing for the Western Bulldogs.

With Vandermeer listed on the Bulldogs’ interchange, it could be a Goulburn Valley League-themed reunion when the players hit the oval tonight.