Tighter restrictions on outdoor numbers set to impact local football

Hopes of resuming district football and netball have been dashed by tighter restrictions announced by the Victorian Government at the weekend.

After a steady increase to coronavirus numbers, Premier Daniel Andrews signalled a halt to the planned reopening of the state on Saturday.

The amount of people allowed to gather outdoors has been trimmed from 20 people to 10 until midnight on July 12.

The decision comes after Victoria's COVID-19 case numbers recorded their highest point in more than two months.

The tighter restrictions — which will be revisited in three weeks — are set to hinder the chances of crowds returning to local football.

However, community sport for people aged under 18 and non-contact competitions for adults can proceed as planned.

Juniors can participate in full-contact training and competitions, while non-contact sports can resume for all age groups.

● In football news, Goulburn Valley League is set to have a presidents’ meeting this week.

The league pencilled in a potential July 18 start date a fortnight ago and said it would provide an update during the week of June 22.

Chairman David Roff said the league would await announcements from state government, in relation to the easing of restrictions, including crowd numbers, the numbers of people at outdoor gatherings and whether contact training and play could resume.

“These announcements will be major deciding factors as to whether the 2020 season goes ahead or not,” Roff said two weeks ago.

Picola District Football Netball League board held a meeting with its member clubs last week.

The board and clubs discussed the upcoming season which is targeted to begin on July 11.