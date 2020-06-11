GVL targeting July 18 return

Goulburn Valley League football and netball could return in five weeks’ time after the league named its potential return date.

Stemming from a board meeting with all club presidents on Wednesday night, the league has circled July 18 as its potential return date, dependent on government coronavirus restrictions allowing sufficient crowds at matches.

A further update is expected following June 22 when the Victorian Government is scheduled to update those restrictions, with the league and its presidents to then confirm if a season will indeed run.

The GVL becomes the second district league to announce a proposed return date, following the Picola District's call to target July 11 as its starting date last week.

Assuming an 11-week regular season in which every team plays each other once, along with a four-week finals campaign, the GVL would host its grand final day on the weekend of October 24-25, with the PDFNL grand final day the weekend after on October 31.

Chairman David Roff said the league would continue to work with its key stakeholders to get a season going.

“The GVL is aiming for a return to play date of July 18 for all grades of football and netball,” Roff said.

“However, we will continue to await the announcements from state government, which are expected on June 22, in relation to the easing of restrictions, including those around crowd numbers, the numbers of people at outdoor gatherings, whether contact training and play can resume and numbers in a hospitality setting.

“These announcements will be major deciding factors as to whether the 2020 season goes ahead or not.

League operations manager Josephine Spencer said a presidents’ meeting after changes to restrictions on June 22 would make a final call on a season.

“We are continuing to work with all 12 of our member clubs and are exploring alternative fixture and competition options,” Spencer said.

“It is our aim to be able to facilitate a season in some form, but this is of course dependent on the easing of restrictions by state government.”