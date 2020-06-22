Tat Chat - Merrigum golf

The third round of Merrigum's club championships was played on Saturday on what turned out to be a reasonably pleasant day for golf.

The forecast would have had us believe that we were better off staying at home, but any rain for the day fell before and after golf.

While one can never be certain when the best three of four rounds count towards the final score in the championships, there would need to be some great rounds played for the current leaders to be dislodged from their positions.

On Saturday Lucas Brown was the easiest of winners, taking out B-grade with a great round of 100-36-64, seven shots ahead of the next best.

The two rounds he has played during the championships have been outstanding and providing he plays this week he will be unbackable to take out the B-grade handicap honours.

He lost a little more than 10 strokes from his GA handicap which gives some idea how his game has improved in a short time.

Clint Prygoda has been consistent and was the A-grade winner with a round of 84-13-71.

He is well placed to take out the handicap event in A-grade, but may have to wait for another year to challenge for the club champion title.

Ball winners on Saturday were Andrew Wood with 72 and Bill Bray, Darryl Johnston and Ash Sanders, all with 74.

Nearest the pins were won by Bill Bray on the ninth and Clint Prygoda on the jackpot 12th, while Lucas Brown won the chook shed challenge with 10 points.

Next week is the final round of the championships and is a stroke round. It is also a Privilege Cup round and the third round of the eclectic.

Before listing those most likely to take the honours on Saturday, a special mention must be made of those who have had the course in such great nick for the championships.

While we have been blessed with well-timed rains, that means more work in the upkeep and those on the mowers and general tidying up have done a sensational job.

James Campbell is poised to claim his first club championship after one exceptional round and two solid performances.

His most likely challenge will come from Andrew Wood, however, Woody will need to shoot 76 off-the-stick to overhaul Jimmy, and that's assuming Jim doesn't improve his current position.

In the B-grade scratch, captain Greg Hall is well placed to take the honours, with possible challenges coming from Bernie McGrath or Frank Leyden.

Good luck to all those still with a chance in the championships, may the challenge bring out the best in you all.