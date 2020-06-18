Longwood Cup glory caps stellar weekend for Longwood greyhound trainer

Fans of Aussie rules football know the exploits of cult hero Fraser Gehrig.

But punters of greyhound racing are only just learning the talents of Gehrig the dog after his stunning Longwood Cup win on Sunday.

Named after the former AFL star forward, Gehrig and his trainer Scott Stefanos saluted in style at the greyhound coursing event.

Raced at the Longwood Coursing Club, Gehrig's victory was special for greyhound and trainer.

This coursing season is set to be the last for Gehrig, who has excelled in the discipline after a lacklustre career in track racing.

And for Stefanos, he finally ticked off an elusive achievement.

“I had never won the Longwood Cup before — it was really special,” Stefanos said.

“Gehrig knows every blade of grass out there at Longwood and he performed superbly.

“He enjoys jumping out of the slips when coursing, he's never been a great box dog in track racing.

“And I'm just really happy that he won in what will be his last season of coursing.”

Victory in the Longwood Cup capped a stellar few days in the racing world for Stefanos.

Last Friday he trained a treble of winners at Shepparton before his runner Entranced went on to clinch a scintillating win at Melbourne's The Meadows.

Stefanos — who trains alongside his father Peter — joked that greyhound racing had its ups and downs.

“Greyhound racing can be a bit of a roller-coaster,” he said with a laugh.

“My best in a single meeting is four wins, but to grab three last week at Shepparton was fantastic.

“And it's hard enough to grab a win in Melbourne, so to see Entranced win was terrific.

Entranced was Stefanos’ only runner at the metropolitan track.

“She claimed the last race of the night, so it was a long wait with just one greyhound,” he said.

“She normally leads out, but from box three she dropped back and was able to get the chocolates.”

But from the brilliance at Shepparton to the one-off win in the city, it was the result at Longwood that meant the most to Stefanos.

“To win my local coursing cup for the first time, it just means a lot,” Stefanos said.

“Mum is the secretary at Longwood and Dad got me into greyhound training and I've been involved out there for a while now.

“It just means that extra bit more to me.”