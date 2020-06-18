Club-by-club list of V/AFL players recruited straight from the GVL - part three

Another chance to delve into the players recruited directly from the Goulburn Valley League to the highest level of football in the country presents itself today.

After diving into the statistics behind the 164 (now 165) names in the overall list — as well as looking more closely at Benalla, Echuca, Euroa, Kyabram, Lemnos and Mansfield so far — we will continue down the alphabetical list.

As a reminder, the games and goals for current players is updated to the end of last season — which means Laitham Vandermeer was not on this list, but will certainly nestle among it now.

MOOROOPNA

Roger Bullen — Geelong (26 games), 21 goals, 1955-57.

Trojan Darveniza — St Kilda (six), one goal, 1946.

Nathan Drummond — Richmond (five), 2015-17.

Ashley Foley — Geelong (15) and Essendon (seven), three goals, 1936-39.

Fred Hawking — Geelong (102), 18 goals, 1932-41.

Jarrod Harbrow — Western Bulldogs (70) and Gold Coast (175), 54 goals, 2007 to present.

Clyde Helmer — Geelong (71), 137 goals, 1937-41.

Clyde Hill — Carlton (one), 1923.

Arthur Irvine — Geelong (48), 40 goals, 1947-51.

Shadrach James — Fitzroy (18), 20 goals, 1940-41.

Angus MacIsaac — Richmond (59), 20 goals, 1922-27.

Ken McKenzie — St Kilda (14), seven goals, 1909-11.

Riley Milne — Hawthorn (two), 2009.

Clayton Oliver — Melbourne (83), 36 goals, 2016 to present.

Geoff Organ — Geelong (one), 1939.

Barry Ough — Melbourne (one), 1975.

Jy Simpkin — North Melbourne (56), 28 goals, 2017 to present.

Fred Wood — Richmond (three), 1925.

MURCHISON

Leo Dwyer — North Melbourne (71), three goals, 1925-35.

Ernie Hammond — North Melbourne (four), 1935.

William Hopkins — South Melbourne (five), 1961-62.

Fred Robinson — North Melbourne (15), three goals, 1960-62.

John Svenson — South Melbourne (36), 16 goals, 1953-59.

NAGAMBIE

Graeme Taylor — Footscray (two), 1961-62.

Robert Taylor — Footscray (13), 1964-65.

ROCHESTER

Joe Atley — Port Adelaide (four), 2017 to present.

Ash Watson — North Melbourne (seven), one goal, 2003-05.

David Williams — Melbourne (67), 102 goals, 1983-88.

RUSHWORTH

Dick Abikhair — Hawthorn (60) and North Melbourne (60), 12 goals, 1934-45.

Howard Hawking — Geelong (11), 18 goals, 1954-55.

Len May — Fitzroy (one) and St Kilda (20), 10 goals, 1924-26.

Con O'Toole — Melbourne (four), 1950.

Greg Stockdale — Essendon (106), 189 goals, 1920-28.

SEYMOUR

Tony Barnes — Melbourne (seven), six goals, 1980-81.

Peter Garratt — Melbourne (one), 1978.

David Mundy — Fremantle (316), 137 goals, 2004 to present.

Peter O'Keefe — Melbourne (10), one goal, 1976-79.

Michael O'Sullivan — Melbourne (53) and Essendon (one), 11 goals, 1982-88.

Russell Richards — Melbourne (81), 43 goals, 1983-87.

Josh Schache — Brisbane (27) and Western Bulldogs (27), 66 goals, 2016 to present.

John Soloman — Brisbane (two), one goal, 1990.