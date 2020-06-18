Sport

Club-by-club list of V/AFL players recruited straight from the GVL - part three

By Shepparton News

Mooroopna product: Jarrod Harbrow.

1 of 3

Schache attack: Seymour's Josh Schache. Picture: AAP.

2 of 3

Tiger tough: Joe Atley.

3 of 3

Another chance to delve into the players recruited directly from the Goulburn Valley League to the highest level of football in the country presents itself today.

After diving into the statistics behind the 164 (now 165) names in the overall list — as well as looking more closely at Benalla, Echuca, Euroa, Kyabram, Lemnos and Mansfield so far — we will continue down the alphabetical list.

As a reminder, the games and goals for current players is updated to the end of last season — which means Laitham Vandermeer was not on this list, but will certainly nestle among it now.

MOOROOPNA

Roger Bullen — Geelong (26 games), 21 goals, 1955-57.

Trojan Darveniza — St Kilda (six), one goal, 1946.

Nathan Drummond — Richmond (five), 2015-17.

Ashley Foley — Geelong (15) and Essendon (seven), three goals, 1936-39.

Fred Hawking — Geelong (102), 18 goals, 1932-41.

Jarrod Harbrow — Western Bulldogs (70) and Gold Coast (175), 54 goals, 2007 to present.

Clyde Helmer — Geelong (71), 137 goals, 1937-41.

Clyde Hill — Carlton (one), 1923.

Arthur Irvine — Geelong (48), 40 goals, 1947-51.

Shadrach James — Fitzroy (18), 20 goals, 1940-41.

Angus MacIsaac — Richmond (59), 20 goals, 1922-27.

Ken McKenzie — St Kilda (14), seven goals, 1909-11.

Riley Milne — Hawthorn (two), 2009.

Clayton Oliver — Melbourne (83), 36 goals, 2016 to present.

Geoff Organ — Geelong (one), 1939.

Barry Ough — Melbourne (one), 1975.

Jy Simpkin — North Melbourne (56), 28 goals, 2017 to present.

Fred Wood — Richmond (three), 1925.

MURCHISON

Leo Dwyer — North Melbourne (71), three goals, 1925-35.

Ernie Hammond — North Melbourne (four), 1935.

William Hopkins — South Melbourne (five), 1961-62.

Fred Robinson — North Melbourne (15), three goals, 1960-62.

John Svenson — South Melbourne (36), 16 goals, 1953-59.

NAGAMBIE

Graeme Taylor — Footscray (two), 1961-62.

Robert Taylor — Footscray (13), 1964-65.

ROCHESTER

Joe Atley — Port Adelaide (four), 2017 to present.

Ash Watson — North Melbourne (seven), one goal, 2003-05.

David Williams — Melbourne (67), 102 goals, 1983-88.

RUSHWORTH

Dick Abikhair — Hawthorn (60) and North Melbourne (60), 12 goals, 1934-45.

Howard Hawking — Geelong (11), 18 goals, 1954-55.

Len May — Fitzroy (one) and St Kilda (20), 10 goals, 1924-26.

Con O'Toole — Melbourne (four), 1950.

Greg Stockdale — Essendon (106), 189 goals, 1920-28.

SEYMOUR

Tony Barnes — Melbourne (seven), six goals, 1980-81.

Peter Garratt — Melbourne (one), 1978.

David Mundy — Fremantle (316), 137 goals, 2004 to present.

Peter O'Keefe — Melbourne (10), one goal, 1976-79.

Michael O'Sullivan — Melbourne (53) and Essendon (one), 11 goals, 1982-88.

Russell Richards — Melbourne (81), 43 goals, 1983-87.

Josh Schache — Brisbane (27) and Western Bulldogs (27), 66 goals, 2016 to present.

John Soloman — Brisbane (two), one goal, 1990.

Latest articles

News

Avenel school’s mission to bring books to the entire community

Avenel Primary School is on a mission to bring the magic of books to the entire community. For the past month the school has been raising funds to transform its school library with ultimate plans of opening the library up to the wider Avenel...

Morgan Dyer
News

Christmas joy already for small towns

Santa came early for Dookie, Toolamba and Merrigum on Tuesday night, with Greater Shepparton City Council distributing grant money for Christmas decorations. Each will receive $2000 to bring the festive joy to the small towns. According to the...

James Bennett
News

Sir Murray Bourchier statue finally gets a home

Greater Shepparton City Council has again decided to change the location of where it will install the Sir Murray Bourchier memorial statue. In what has been a 12-year effort which has gone back and forth with location changes, the Light Horse...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Former Cat set to debut as Dog

Mooroopna’s Laitham Vandermeer will make his AFL debut this weekend for the Western Bulldogs.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Maddie Garrick re-signs with Melbourne Boomers

Although it’s still the off-season Shepparton’s Maddie Garrick continues to score buckets off the court. The talented guard will don the purple and gold for a sixth season after re-signing with WNBL outfit the Melbourne Boomers. Garrick, who...

Shepparton News